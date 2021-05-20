Pop-Up clinic will offer free vaccinations on May 24 & 25

From Goodwill Central Florida

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is inviting the community to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at one of two pop-up clinics being held at select Orange County retail stores.

On Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25, the Florida Department of Health and Orange County will be distributing Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to attendees at the Apopka and Goldenrod retail stores – no appointment necessary. Those who select the Pfizer shot will receive instructions about when and where to receive their second dose.

DATE: Monday, May 24, 9-11:30 a.m. (or until supplies last)

LOCATION: Goodwill Industries of Central Florida (Apopka) – 1312 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, 32703. Get Directions

DATE: Tuesday, May 25, 9-11:30 a.m. (or until supplies last)

LOCATION: Goodwill Industries of Central Florida (Goldenrod) – 4780 S. Goldenrod Road, Orlando, 32822. Get Directions

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is dedicated to providing opportunities for every member in our community to develop their full potential. Since 1959, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has been fulfilling its mission of “Building Lives That Work.”

Providing tools that help people overcome barriers to employment and find meaningful work, Goodwill utilizes vocational services, youth programs, and disability and veteran services to enable individuals to get back on their feet, secure employment, and develop their careers. Goodwill Industries of Central Florida proudly serves Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia counties.

Goodwill’s vision is to be satisfied with their work only when every person in our community that they are privileged to serve has an opportunity to develop to his or her fullest potential and enjoy a maximum of abundant living. In 2019, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida served 41,544 individuals and placed over 9,325 people into jobs across our six-county region.