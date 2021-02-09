Participants to receive tips for answering common job interview questions

From Goodwill Industries of Central Florida

According to WalletHub, Orlando is #53 (out of 182) on a list of best cities to find jobs.

But there are still many people – who want to work – struggling to land a new opportunity that allows them to provide for themselves and their families.

That’s why Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s job connection services are more important than ever before.

On Friday, February 12, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s virtual job connection team will host a free webinar for job seekers from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.. The latest in a series of virtual presentations, this session will focus on different types of interview questions and provide advice on how to best answer them.

While the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has reported job growth for the eighth consecutive month, thousands of Central Floridians are still unemployed, making Goodwill’s job connection services a critical resource during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwill’s employment specialists are working virtually with job seekers to update resumes, practice for interviews and apply for openings online. Upcoming free webinars can be found on Goodwill’s website. Anyone in need of assistance can email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call (407) 235-1541.

Interested participants must register in advance by visiting http://bit.ly/3sYLprh and a link will be emailed to you for the Zoom meeting room.

Additional webinars for job seekers will be held on February 19 and 26.