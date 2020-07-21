Altamonte Mall joins nationwide effort to create 10,000 complimentary professional headshots to help America get back to work

Nothing says “I’m ready to work” more than a freshly pressed suit, an updated resume, and of course, a professional headshot.

Regardless of profession, COVID-19 sent millions of Americans to the unemployment line without warning. That is why the Altamonte Mall (451 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, 32701) is participating with Headshot Booker and local photographers to create the largest, single-day photo initiative that will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional headshot to include with their resumes and post to job sites such as LinkedIn.

Altamonte Mall will host the complimentary headshots on Wednesday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Complimentary headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed, but participants are asked to visit HeadshotBooker.com for details and schedule a time to be photographed.

More than 200 photographers will participate across all 50 states, creating pop-up studios at nearly every Brookfield retail location nationwide. Headshots will be provided to participants on site through event photo sharing platform SpotMyPhotos.

10,000 Headshots is the brainchild of Tony Taafe, who co-founded Headshot Booker with renowned portrait photographer, Peter Hurley and national event photographer, Lauren Lieberman. Taafe recalled the struggles his dad had with unemployment and the impact it had on his entire family. “I know firsthand that the effects of unemployment extend well beyond an individual,” he explains. “My dad was the hardest working person I ever met. He was in construction so the work wasn’t consistent and he had almost zero job security. “Unemployment impacts everyone and everything associated with that person,” Taafe continued.

“Headshot Booker is in a unique position to provide out-of-work Americans with an important element of the job search process – a great, professional headshot. And thanks to our partners who share a similar vision, we will be able to help thousands of unemployed Americans put their best foot forward and help them get back to work,” Taafe said.

“We are proud and excited to host the 10,000 Headshots initiative across our portfolio,” said Brookfield Properties Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Snyder. “As we continue to welcome guests back to our centers, we are grateful for this opportunity to help the members of our communities that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.” Snyder emphasized that safety for all participants is a core focus, and each photographer will follow specific protocols to ensure safe distancing and hygiene practices throughout the day.

The base price for a high quality, professional headshot starts around $250, which equates to more than $2.5 million in collective services these photographers will provide through this initiative.

In addition to Headshot Booker, Brookfield Properties, and SpotMyPhotos, additional support is provided by Canon USA , Tether Tools , and PhotoFlashDrive .