Inspiration

By Charles Towne

Thank you Papa God for giving Nanny to me, not for just one day, but for a lifetime. I thank you for my darling, my wife, my Nancy with the smiling face.

O God, my merciful and Holy friend, Nanny is an absolute wonder, one of your miracles of grace and joy.

Due to the Alzheimer’s disease she might be a bit childlike at times, but then there are so many of those around us that are acting so darned “mature” they have forgotten what it is to be like little children, and who wants to be around grumpy old poops like that?

The world is so full of gnarly old gas bombs that seem determined to spread misery like a plague so it’s nice to be around someone like Nancy who likes to smile and giggle as she watches little children at play, or at the antics of a butterfly, or for the sheer joy of laughing and praises God’s handiwork no matter how simple, and whether I deserve it or not, I know for a certainty that she loves me.

While illness has perhaps made her more innocent, it has made her more gracious at the same time.

Nancy smiles and praises God when other folks, supposedly with everything going for them, are frowning and complaining. It’s too bad that happiness isn’t contagious. If it was, my Nanny would be the “Typhoid Mary” of happiness.

She finds a reason to laugh when others are griping, crabbing, and moaning.

She forgets so many things, but so far, she remembers my name.

It might be dark, but there is always a light in my sweetheart’s eyes that illuminates my world like the stars of night, and when she whispers, “I love you!” I am thrilled and my heart overflows with joy.

Nancy demands little, expects little, asks for little, is content with little, but gives much.

My Nanny has Multiple Sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s Disease and I am probably going to be in God’s kingdom because of her.

Yes, she teaches me: she teaches me patience, mercy, tenderness, compassion. These are just some of the things she is teaching me, and though I am a slow learner, praise Papa God, I am learning.

This then is my wife, my Nanny, and I love her so very much. Again, I say thank you, Father, for gifting me with my darling, my sweetheart, my precious lady, my wife.

A CAREGIVER’S PRAYER

Thank you Papa God for putting me where I am. I thank you for leading me, for guiding me; for all that you are doing in my life to create in me what you want me to be. Help all of us caregivers to be what you want us to be. Help us to smile in the darkness, to hear your voice in a chaotic and raucous world, to feel your presence, and to bathe in your love, in Jesus’ holy, sweet and wonderful name, Amen