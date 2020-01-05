Inspiration

By Charles Towne

Always speak the good that you desire as if you already possessed it, and if it is our gracious God’s will, because of His great love for you, it will be yours. Yeah, that’s just the way He works.



My intent is not to imply that I have arrived, that I am at journeys end because that would imply that I am finished, that I have reached my ultimate destination, I don’t want to do that because, to be honest with you I have just started my journey.

Over the days of my life I have been so blessed to have experienced so many unique adventures in the animal world as a zoo director and as a wildlife photographer, but all of that pales in the light of what I have experienced as I have journeyed from sickness to good health.



Some folks make such a journey into an unpleasant experience, therefore they become unpleasant people if they weren’t already. Remember, life should be full of joy.



I think lifestyle change, yes that is what its all about, lifestyle change; has some wonderful, almost miraculous results, and it is something that anybody can do, but, and it pains me to say this, we must be willing to give up sleeping in the snake pit! What do I mean by such a ridiculous statement? Well, years ago, I saw a man that had himself locked in a small glass cubicle about 8-feet-by-8-feet with over 200 diamondback rattlesnakes. He did this in order to get on Guinness’ world record, or something equally insane.



I have done some goofy things in my long and eventful life but that man’s experience was something nightmares are made of. He lived there, eating, sleeping and whatever, in his little glass room with all of those creepy crawlies for 40 days.

What is your poison?



So many of us live our lives eating and drinking ourselves into an early grave, and if by chance we see a means of escape what do we do? We say, “Oh I can’t give that up, I enjoy it too much!” And then we continue doing what is making us miserable, or we hobble our way to our friendly witch doctor and he happily prescribes the latest poison to treat the side effects of the poison he prescribed previously that we have been habitually ingesting? Oh yeah, that makes a lot of sense! And that, or so it seems, is the days of our lives.



Well, as much as we protest the idea of going on a diet the fact is we are already on a diet. Good or bad, blessing or curse, we are all living or dying according to our chosen diet.



Good health, robust health, comes at a price that so many otherwise intelligent people find too high.



Following are just a few of the dreadful side effects of a healthy lifestyle:



#1 You are going to have an increased awareness of the spiritual.

#2 You are going to have an increased energy level.

#3 You will sleep better.

#4 you will heal, or recover from illness faster.

#5 You will look and feel better.

#6 You will save money due to fewer doctors bills.

#7 You will have fewer aches and pains.

#8 Your mind will be clearer.

#9 You will find yourself able to do things that seemed impossible before.

#10 You are going to be happier.



Yes, there are many dreadful side affects to a healthy lifestyle change, but if you want to live dangerously you might want to give it a try, it makes a lot more sense than living in a little room full of poisonous snakes!

God bless us and give us wisdom that we may bring glory and honor to Him, in Jesus’ Holy name I as it, Amen

