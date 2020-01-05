Inspiration
By Charles Towne
Always speak the good that you desire as if you already possessed it, and if it is our gracious God’s will, because of His great love for you, it will be yours. Yeah, that’s just the way He works.
My intent is not to imply that I have arrived, that I am at journeys end because that would imply that I am finished, that I have reached my ultimate destination, I don’t want to do that because, to be honest with you I have just started my journey.
Over the days of my life I have been so blessed to have experienced so many unique adventures in the animal world as a zoo director and as a wildlife photographer, but all of that pales in the light of what I have experienced as I have journeyed from sickness to good health.
Some folks make such a journey into an unpleasant experience, therefore they become unpleasant people if they weren’t already. Remember, life should be full of joy.
I think lifestyle change, yes that is what its all about, lifestyle change; has some wonderful, almost miraculous results, and it is something that anybody can do, but, and it pains me to say this, we must be willing to give up sleeping in the snake pit! What do I mean by such a ridiculous statement? Well, years ago, I saw a man that had himself locked in a small glass cubicle about 8-feet-by-8-feet with over 200 diamondback rattlesnakes. He did this in order to get on Guinness’ world record, or something equally insane.
I have done some goofy things in my long and eventful life but that man’s experience was something nightmares are made of. He lived there, eating, sleeping and whatever, in his little glass room with all of those creepy crawlies for 40 days.
What is your poison?
So many of us live our lives eating and drinking ourselves into an early grave, and if by chance we see a means of escape what do we do? We say, “Oh I can’t give that up, I enjoy it too much!” And then we continue doing what is making us miserable, or we hobble our way to our friendly witch doctor and he happily prescribes the latest poison to treat the side effects of the poison he prescribed previously that we have been habitually ingesting? Oh yeah, that makes a lot of sense! And that, or so it seems, is the days of our lives.
Well, as much as we protest the idea of going on a diet the fact is we are already on a diet. Good or bad, blessing or curse, we are all living or dying according to our chosen diet.
Good health, robust health, comes at a price that so many otherwise intelligent people find too high.
Following are just a few of the dreadful side effects of a healthy lifestyle:
#1 You are going to have an increased awareness of the spiritual.
#2 You are going to have an increased energy level.
#3 You will sleep better.
#4 you will heal, or recover from illness faster.
#5 You will look and feel better.
#6 You will save money due to fewer doctors bills.
#7 You will have fewer aches and pains.
#8 Your mind will be clearer.
#9 You will find yourself able to do things that seemed impossible before.
#10 You are going to be happier.
Yes, there are many dreadful side affects to a healthy lifestyle change, but if you want to live dangerously you might want to give it a try, it makes a lot more sense than living in a little room full of poisonous snakes!
God bless us and give us wisdom that we may bring glory and honor to Him, in Jesus’ Holy name I as it, Amen
Charles Towne is first and foremost a Christian. An octogenarian, author, journalist, wildlife photographer, naturalist, caregiver, and survivor, his life has been and continues to be, a never-ending adventure filled with possibilities never imagined. He has adopted the philosophy that to Live fully, laugh uproariously, love passionately, and learn like there is no tomorrow, is a formula for a long and joy-filled life.
Oh Chuck, this article hit the bullseye!! What perfect timing you have, seeing how the new year brings all kinds of good intended resolutions! It is difficult, at least for awhile, to give up our favorite unhealthy foods. We all want to feel and look our best, but also indulge in our favorite foods. It takes work, commitment and discipline to achieve our goal. Unfortunately, most of us don’t stick with it.
I recently read 2 things that really stuck with me. The first is, our bodies are the temple of the Lord and we need to treat them as such. This includes good eating habits, as well as regular exercise. The second is, what we say means something. Our brain recognizes our own voice more than any other and listens intently to what we say. We need to pay attention and speak good, positive things over ourselves. This may be a lot to ask, but we are expecting a lot when we want to live in good health. Thank you for motivating me to truly take my health seriously. God bless you!
Dear CSG, “Let the words of my mouth and the meditations of my heart be acceptable in your sight O God, my strength and my redeemer.” Years ago a man gave me a copy of the life changing book: WHAT YOU SAY IS WHAT YOU GET, by Don Gossett. As a writer this is a book I wish I had written because it actually changed my life. It tells us how important words are to every aspect of our lives. I can attest to the fact that WORDS are actually life changing. We are children of God so we should be talking like we are children of God! Blessings my dear friend, Chaz
Yes! Change is uncomfortable for so many. Sadly, for this reason, they discredit the benefits waiting for them on the other side. I agree wholeheartedly with you, dear friend. I say make this discomfort your friend! Use this opportunity to look at it as a sign you ARE DOING IT!!! Change is happening…..
What an inspirational article. Thank you Charles.
Yes NH, i am guessing that is why it is called “growing pains.” We struggle with certain issues in our lives and perhaps the struggle is what makes it worthwhile! If gold and diamonds could be picked up off the ground with little or no effort perhaps we would not value them? Thanks so much dear friend, Chaz