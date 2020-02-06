From the Florida Department of Health in Orange County

National Wear Red Day is Friday, and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County encourages the community to raise awareness about women’s heart health by participating and urging others in the community to wear red.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease claims the lives of one in three women in the US, thus making it the leading cause of death for women. In addition to wearing red, we encourage women to know the five numbers that all women should know to take control of their heart health.

The five numbers are:

Total Cholesterol

HDL (good) Cholesterol

Blood Pressure

Blood Sugar

Body Mass Index (BMI).

Knowing these numbers can help women and their healthcare providers determine their risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Here are a few lifestyle changes you should make:

Don’t smoke

Manage your blood sugar

Get your blood pressure under control

Lower your cholesterol

Know your family history

Stay active

Lose weight

Eat healthy

For more information on “National Wear Red” day, please visit their website at https://www.goredforwomen.org/

