Opinion

By Rebecca Nelson

The number of guns owned by individuals has skyrocketed over the years. According to recent studies, one of the significant factors that affects the increase in gun ownership is individual and family safety.

Not everyone has the financial capacity to purchase a brand new gun or firearm, however, as it’s more expensive. With that, people look for a practical alternative that’ll cost less, which leads to buying a used gun, keeping in mind the importance of obtaining it from an authorized and trusted gun shop.

If you plan to buy a used gun but have no knowledge of the factors to consider before owning one, below are things to consider before purchasing a second-hand gun.

Identify Your Objectives: Application and Usage

The first thing you need to do before buying a used gun is to identify your objectives. Think about the gun’s intended use: is it for family or personal safety, recreational, collection, or hunting purposes? Doing this will allow you to evaluate what you really need and eliminate unnecessary choices from the selection.

Gun Shop

When the demand for guns and firearms arises, the number of stores that sell such products increases to meet the needs. But it can become challenging to find an authorized and trustworthy gun shop that offers a variety of authentic and used guns. If you’re lucky enough to live in Australia, purchasing from GunHub is the best choice, as they are the leading classified platform for gun owners in the country.

Gun’s Information

Another vital aspect of the gun that you need to consider is its information. During pre-purchasing, be sure to ask questions about the gun you’re going to buy. It can be about its history, why they’re selling it, and inquiries that’ll help you arrive at a beneficial decision. Most importantly, as a buyer, also consider if it has a return policy or warranty in case something goes wrong.

Condition

When you buy a piece of meat in the market, you always check its color, smell, texture, etc., to know if it’s in good shape and quality. Similarly, in buying a used gun, take time to check and assess its condition and evaluate whether it’s worth buying or not. Do some research before you go to know better what to look for when assessing it.

Online Reviews

Today, an online review is a very useful virtual tool that helps you gather feedback from previous consumers who have purchased similar products from the gun shop you’re eyeing. If the site receives positive feedback, you are on the right track. You can find online reviews from the website itself as well as online blogs on the topic.

Gun Safety 101: Basic Principles to Gun Safety

1. Treat Every Gun as Loaded

Whenever you’re cleaning or handling a gun, remember to take extra precautions because you might accidentally hurt or, worse, kill someone. That’s why, as a gun owner, you should always bear in mind to treat every gun as loaded.

2. Point it in a Safe Direction

Take caution to not carelessly point the muzzle of the gun in any direction you want. You may think no one will be harmed and you’ll be careful. But if you accidentally push the trigger or if it unexpectedly discharges a bullet on its own, it can lead to very dangerous ends.

3. Don’t Point it at Something You Don’t Intend to Shoot

Never, ever point a gun at someone, an animal, or anything you don’t intend to shoot. If it has a scope, take time to get used to using it, adjusting to how and where exactly to point the muzzle in order to hit the intended target. Understand that a scope only covers what it focuses on, and can blind your vision to what is not in its range.

4. Keep Your Finger Off the Trigger

If you are cleaning your gun, or resting from shooting practice, keep your finger off the trigger. Some guns have a very sensitive trigger that only needs a light touch to discharge a bullet. Also, don’t be anxious or let your nerves get the better of you. Remain calm whenever you’re handling a gun to prevent yourself from accidentally hitting someone or something unintentionally due to nervous energy.

5. Stash it Properly

Guns can be a useful safety tool, but the moment it is used, it can become lethal, and deadly, even if unintentionally so. Therefore, be sure to stash your gun properly so that neither your kids nor burglars can use it and bring harm to themselves or others. Moreover, to secure the family’s safety, especially the kids’, teach them about the harmful effects of using the gun and help them develop a healthy respect for it.

Takeaway

In a nutshell, purchasing a used or second-hand gun isn’t bad at all when you buy it from an authorized and trusted gun shop. When it comes to safety, always consider the safety of the whole situation, and not just for yourself. Both old and even newer gun models can malfunction if it isn’t maintained properly and can injure the person handling it. And finally, again, be sure to purchase a gun only from legitimate sources in order to have the least amount of trouble and start your gun-owning experience in the right direction.