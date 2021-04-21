Online registration begins on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8 AM for both camps

From the City of Apopka

Summer camp is just around the corner, and with COVID-19 vaccinations going strong, kids can hopefully look forward to more options for making memories with friends again.

Enter the Apopka Youth Fire Camp and Apopka Youth Public Safety Academy, two summer options that are not just fun, but educational and skill-building as well.

Details on Youth Fire Camp and Youth Public Safety Academy

The Apopka Youth Fire Camp presents a week of hands-on activities and exercises that will expose kids to the world of fire safety. Team building, volunteerism and leadership will be emphasized. They certainly will have a blast, but it will also be both physically and mentally challenging, while giving kids a peek behind the scenes at fire and emergency services.

The Apopka Youth Public Safety Academy is perfect for your child that has an interest in Law Enforcement or Firefighting / EMS / Paramedic as a possible career down the road. Not only will kids experience hands-on activities that pertain to a first responder, but there will be field trips, physical conditioning, and be in a variety of scenarios that will give them a taste of what could be.

All camps will be held at the Leroy F. Gilliam Training Center (321 East Cleveland Street, Apopka, FL 32703). Please visit our CivicRec page for complete details.

Apopka Youth Fire Camp 2021 (Cost: $80)

Camp One for Ages 8 to 10: Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11 Camp Two for Ages 11 to 13: Monday, June 14 to Friday, June 18 Camp Three for Ages 8 to 10: Monday, June 21 to Friday, June 25 Camp Four for Ages 11 to 13: Monday, June 28 to Friday, July 2

Apopka Youth Public Safety Academy 2021 (Ages 14 to 18) (Cost: $125) High School Camp One: July 5 through July 9 and July 12 through 15. High School Camp Two: July 19 through July 23 and July 26 through 29.



Save Time and Pre-Register on CivicRec

Visit the City’s Recreation Registration website and click the button to Log In/Create Account. Families must create a new family profile in order to register for camp.

Please Note: If you have previously used the CivicRec site, you will login using your existing account credentials.