Florida gas prices are drifting lower as Tropical Storm Sally moves toward the Louisiana-Mississippi coastlines. Ten crude oil refineries, with a total processing capacity of 2.64 million barrels per day (more than 25 percent of total gulf coast crude oil refining capacity) stand in the path of the storm.

“So far, this storm is not having much of an impact on gasoline prices, but that could change this week, depending on the severity of the storm,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “For now, it appears retail prices could continue to decline this week, due to the 10-cent drop in wholesale gasoline prices last week.”

Florida drivers are paying an average price of $2.17 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Sunday’s state average was:

Nearly 3 cents per gallon less than a week ago

6 cents more than last month

24 cents less than last year

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($2.27), Port St. Lucie ($2.21), Sebastian – Vero Beach ($2.20)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.11), Crestview – Fort Walton Beach ($2.12), Tallahassee ($2.13)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.195 $2.197 $2.222 $2.175 $2.570 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.169 $2.173 $2.195 $2.108 $2.407 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.022 $2.025 $2.041 $1.966 $2.418 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.