Pump prices may slip lower soon; wholesale gasoline prices dropped 20 cents last week

For the first time in three years, Florida gas prices are averaging more than $2.90 per gallon. The state average rose 5 cents last week. Drivers are now paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon. That’s the highest daily average price since May 2018.

Florida gas prices have now increased by more than 70 cents since January 1, 2021. Just during the month of March, the state average has increased a total of 30 cents. The upward trend was largely driven by tightening global crude supplies and market optimism that widespread vaccinations will boost fuel demand. One of the biggest influencers on rising gas prices – during the past month – has been the tightening supply of gasoline after winter weather caused power outages to a group of refineries in Texas.

“The good news for motorists is that gas prices could soon begin to slip lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Weekly EIA data suggests that refinery operations are improving and gasoline supplies are increasing. Wholesale gasoline prices dropped nearly 20 cents last week. It’s unlikely that drivers will see such a dramatic swing at the pump, but it’s an indication that lower prices should be on the way.”

Another factor promoting lower pump prices is the declining price of crude oil. US crude (WTI) declined 10% last week amid renewed global demand concerns. After several countries announced the suspension of the Oxford/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, market speculators worry that this will slow the pace of vaccinations, stalling the global recovery in fuel demand. The price of crude settled at $61.42 per barrel on Friday, after hitting a 2-year high of $66.09/b two weeks ago.

Lowest Gas Prices in Apopka Price Station Address City Time 2.650 Sam’s Club 1500 S Orange Blossom Tr Apopka Mar 22, 4:21 PM 2.810 BP 2685 E SEMORAN BLVD Apopka Mar 22, 12:05 PM 2.880 RaceTrac 700 S Orange Blossom Trl Apopka Mar 22, 5:22 PM 2.880 Wawa 1609 S Orange Blossom Tr Apopka Mar 22, 4:24 PM 2.880 BP 277 E MAIN ST Apopka Mar 22, 3:24 PM 2.890 Shell 4914 Rock Springs Rd Apopka Mar 22, 4:24 PM 2.890 Shell 1500 N Wekiwa Springs Rd Apopka Mar 22, 4:24 PM 2.890 Wawa 449 W Main St Apopka Mar 22, 4:24 PM 2.890 Mobil 1501 N Rock Springs Rd Apopka Mar 22, 3:26 PM 2.890 7-Eleven 1439 W Orange Blossom Trl Apopka Mar 22, 3:26 PM

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.01), Fort Lauderdale ($2.93), Miami ($2.93)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.86), Crestview-Fort Walton ($2.87), Pensacola ($2.88)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.882 $2.884 $2.859 $2.631 $2.153 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.908 $2.906 $2.865 $2.606 $2.086 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.743 $2.742 $2.691 $2.513 $1.979 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.