Florida gas prices increased by more than a dime last week. Florida drivers are now paying nearly $2.30 per gallon at the pump.

“Florida drivers are now finding some of the highest prices at the pump since March 2020,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices are still being propped up by continued optimism in the fuel market, because of the long-term hopes that a vaccine will help struggling demand recover. Also motivating the market is Saudi Arabia’s agreement to cut crude oil production, which helped drive oil prices to an 11-month high.”

Oil prices are a significant driver of the price of gasoline. Last week, crude oil reached the highest price since February. Friday’s daily settlement of $52.24 per barrel was up nearly $4/b (8%) from the week before. The increase comes as Saudi Arabia announced a one million barrel per day production cut – representing 1% of global supply for the month of February. This move is designed to help balance supply and demand, and bolster prices.

Florida gas prices averaged $2.30 per gallon on Sunday. The state average is 11 cents more than last week and 16 cents more than last month. Even still, Florida drivers are paying 21 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.41), Port St. Lucie ($2.33), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($2.33)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.24), Panama City ($2.24), Tallahassee ($2.25)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.313 $2.309 $2.256 $2.158 $2.595 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.297 $2.297 $2.194 $2.143 $2.508 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.162 $2.151 $2.103 $2.006 $2.458 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

