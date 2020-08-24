Central Florida gas prices are averaging $2.01/gallon, one of the lowest areas in the state

From AAA

Florida gas prices continue to drift lower, even as two tropical systems move toward the gulf coast. The state average price for gasoline is $2.07 per gallon, yet drivers in some Florida cities are finding prices below $2 a gallon.

Nearly half of the refining capacity in the United States is located along the Gulf of Mexico, predominantly along the Texas and Louisiana coastlines. Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are both forecast to make landfall in Louisiana in the coming days. Nearly a dozen oil refineries near New Orleans are in the hurricane warning area.

“The potential for a price hike is always there, when a hurricane threatens the gulf coast refinery region,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “So far, oil and gasoline futures prices have remained low, likely because Marco and Laura are not forecast to reach major hurricane status. Either way, incremental increases are possible if these storms cause damage resulting in long-term impacts to oil rigs, refineries or the fuel supply chain as a whole.”

Florida’s average price for gasoline has declined for 3-consecutive weeks. Sunday’s state average of $2.07 is 2 cents less than a week ago, and 31 cents less than this time last year.

Florida drivers are paying 8 cents per gallon less than the highest price this summer, and nearly 50 cents less than the highest price of 2020.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach ($2.20), Tallahassee ($2.18), Gainesville ($2.18)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($1.96), Orlando ($2.01), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.02)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.189 $2.189 $2.178 $2.187 $2.602 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.073 $2.075 $2.092 $2.067 $2.384 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $1.995 $1.994 $1.983 $2.008 $2.434 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

