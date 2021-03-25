From UF/IFAS Extension Orange County

The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Orange County (UF/IFAS) is offering a wheelbarrow full of gardening and landscaping classes throughout the month of April. But first, they’re kicking off with a Master Gardeners Virtual Garden Festival 2021 this weekend.

Master Gardeners VIRTUAL Garden Festival – Zoom Virtual Presentation

UF/IFAS invites all gardening enthusiasts, and those that support you in your passion, for a fun and educational day for the entire family at this weekend’s Master Gardeners Virtual Garden Festival. This VIRTUAL Garden Festival will start at 10 AM on Saturday March 27, and presentations will run all day until run from 4 PM.

Extension agents and Orange County Master Gardeners will conduct presentations on topics including growing hydroponic vegetables, creating a puddler as a butterfly drinking fountain, making a biodiversity box for your yard, tips on timely gardening, and other fun and educational topics.

The cost for the entire day is $10 with promo code: Plant2021.

Material lists and pre-event information will be sent upon registration. You will need a Zoom account to participate in the event.

Guided Garden Tour: In-person event

Put on by Orange County Residential Horticulture Agent Tia Silvasy. Come for a guided tour of our Exploration Gardens at the Orange County Extension Center. We have 12 themed gardens and you will learn about Florida-Friendly Landscaping, vegetable gardening, and flower species to attract bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects. Attendees will receive a bag of garden goodies to take home.

DATE: April 1

TIME: 10am – 11am

COST: $5.00 per individual

REGISTER: To register go to ocextension.eventbrite.com

Key Pests/Key Plants — If You Plant It, They Will Come – Zoom Virtual Presentation

Orange County Residential Horticulture Agent Ed Thralls will teach “Key Pests” that will help you improve the quality of your landscape plantings and greatly improve your pest management success.

DATE: April 8

TIME: 6 pm – 7pm

COST: $5.00 per individual

REGISTER: Once you register at ocextension.eventbrite.com, you will receive instructions on how to view the program and you will receive hyperlink to “Key Plant, Key Pest Series of Publications at UF” via e-mail.

Alternatives to Traditional Vegetable Gardening – Zoom Virtual Presentation

Orange County Residential Horticulture Agent Ed Thralls will show you the basic information about alternative methods including containers, raised beds, grow boxes, and hydroponic methods.

DATE: April 10

TIME: 9am – 10am

COST: $5.00 per individual

REGISTER: Once you register at ocextension.eventbrite.com, you will receive hyperlinks to “Alternative to Vegetable Gardens Video” via e-mail

Annuals and Perennials for Central Florida – Zoom Virtual Presentation

Orange County Residential Horticulture Agent Ed Thralls will show you how to select, plant and care for annuals and perennials in your landscape.

DATE: April 13

TIME: 2pm – 3pm

COST: $5.00 per individual

REGISTER: Once you register at ocextension.eventbrite.com, you will receive a hyperlink to “Annuals Landscape Plants” and “Perennial Landscape Plants” Topics at UF via e-mail

Creating a Florida-Friendly Landscape – Webinar

Put on by Orange County Residential Horticulture Agent Tia Silvasy teach you the nine Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ principles to help guide your landscape decisions with tips to guide you in plant choice, irrigation practices, fertilizer applications and pest control. Includes two Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ books and rain gauge.

DATE: April 20

TIME: 6pm – 7pm

COST: $10.00 per individual

REGISTER: To register go to ocextension.eventbrite.com

Alternatives to Traditional Vegetable Gardening – Zoom Virtual Presentation

Orange County Residential Horticulture Agent Ed Thralls will show you the basic information about alternative methods including containers, raised beds, grow boxes, and hydroponic methods. Once you register at ocextension.eventbrite.com, you will receive hyperlinks to “Alternative to Vegetable Gardens Video” via e-mail. 6pm – 7pm, April 22. $5.00 per individual.

DATE: April 22

TIME: 6pm – 7pm

COST: $5.00 per individual

REGISTER: To register go to ocextension.eventbrite.com

Apopka UF/ IFAS Location

UF/IFAS Mid-Florida Research & Education Center

2725 S. Binion Rd.

Apopka, FL 32703

Phone: (407)410-6961

Email: lfelter@ufl.edu

Hours: Every Tuesday 1pm – 4pm, excluding holidays.