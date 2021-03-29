Warner Media

See what’s new on HBO Max next month and get excited for more hit movies and series.

Here’s everything coming to HBO Max in April

April 1:

  • A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
  • Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
  • Adam’s Rib, 1949
  • All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
  • Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
  • Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
  • Black Dynamite, 2009
  • Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Bodyguard, 1992
  • Boogie Nights, 1997
  • Bringing Up Baby, 1938
  • The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)
  • Caddyshack, 1980
  • The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Color Purple, 1985
  • Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)
  • Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
  • Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
  • Dirty Harry, 1971
  • The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
  • Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
  • Easy Rider, 1969
  • Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
  • The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
  • Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
  • Fear, 1996 (HBO)
  • genera+ion, Part One finale
  • Ghost Rider, 2007
  • Goodfellas, 1990
  • The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
  • Green Lantern, 2011
  • Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
  • Happy Endings
  • Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
  • In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
  • Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
  • King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
  • Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
  • Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
  • Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
  • Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere
  • Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Mask of Zorro, 1998
  • The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
  • Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
  • Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
  • My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Nanny
  • The Natural, 1984
  • Now, Voyager, 1942
  • One Day, 2011 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
  • Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
  • Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
  • Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
  • Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
  • Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
  • The Return, 2006 (HBO)
  • Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
  • Roger & Me, 1989
  • Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
  • Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
  • Space Jam, 1996
  • Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
  • Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
  • Stuart Little, 1999
  • The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
  • Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
  • The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
  • White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
  • The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
  • Within, 2016 (HBO)
  • Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)

April 2:

  • On the Spectrum

April 3: 

  • Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

April 4: 

April 5: 

  • Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

April 6: 

April 7:

  • Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
  • South Side, Season 1

April 9: 

  • Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019  (HBO)
  • The Other Two, Season 1
  • A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

April 10: 

  • The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

April 11: 

  • The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

April 13:

  • Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

April 15: 

April 16:

April 17:

  • The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

April 18:

  • Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 20:

April 22: 

  • 1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)
  • First Ladies, 2020
  • Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
  • Rizo, 2020 (HBO)

April 23: 

April 24: 

  • Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

April 26: 

  • The Artist, 2011

April 29: 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here