On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County began vaccinating individuals who are 65+ years old. Orange County is following the state’s allocation plan based on a phased approach while the vaccine doses are in limited supply. Residents can stay informed about vaccine updates by visiting ocfl.net/Vaccine As more vaccines become available in Orange County, additional Frequently Asked Questions will be added.

General

Do I have to be an Orange County resident to register for a COVID-19 vaccination?

No. However, the Florida Department of Health is currently vaccinating individuals who are 65+ years old. Those who wish to be vaccinated must register for an appointment and have a valid photo I.D. No walk-ups will be accepted. For more information about the vaccine in Orange County, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine.

Where are vaccines being administered? Is it a drive-thru location, or will I need to get out of my vehicle?

Drive-thru vaccination is currently being administered at the Orange County Convention Center. You do not have to get out of your vehicle when getting vaccinated.

Where at the Orange County Convention Center are vaccines being administered?

The vaccines are currently being offered at the Orange County Convention Center’s North Concourse. Individuals are asked to follow directional signage leading along the route to the North Concourse.

Will COVID-19 testing at the Orange County Convention Center be impacted?

No. Testing for COVID-19 at the Orange County Convention Center will continue and not be impacted by vaccinations. Testing is located at a separate location at the West Concourse. For more information about testing, visit ocfl.net/Testing.

Is an I.D. required in order to be vaccinated?

Yes. You will be asked to present a valid driver’s license or photo I.D. that verifies your name and date of birth before receiving a vaccination.

How early do I have to show up for my appointment?

You will be asked to show up no more than 20 minutes prior to your confirmed appointment slot. Individuals who arrive earlier will be asked to wait in order to accommodate other pre-scheduled appointments. It is recommended to arrive at the vaccination site with a full tank of gas, water, a snack and any medication if needed, as wait times may be longer than one hour.

How do I know if I am in the correct line for vaccinations?

The vaccines are currently being offered at the Orange County Convention Center’s North Concourse. You will be asked to follow directional signage leading along the route to the North Concourse. Florida Department of Health staff are located at the front of the vehicle wait line to properly confirm that you are there for your scheduled vaccinations.

What about seniors who have transportation challenges?

The Florida Department of Health and Orange County Government is working on plans to assist qualifying individuals who are homebound or have transportation challenges once more vaccine becomes available.

What about seniors who have no Internet access to register?

Those who do not have access to the Internet can register by using a computer at an Orange County Community Center or their local branch of the Orange County Public Library. Beginning on Monday, January 4, 2021, qualifying individuals can call 3-1-1 to help schedule a vaccination appointment.

I am younger than 65 years old but have an underlying health condition. Do I qualify for this current round of the vaccine?

The Florida Department of Health is currently vaccinating individuals who are 65+ years old. As more vaccines become available, the state will determine the next phased approached for vaccinations.

Will vaccine distribution be available in others areas of Orange County?

There are future plans for distribution of the vaccine at other locations across the County. The Florida Department of Health and Orange County Government will review potential locations for vaccine distribution once more vaccines become available from the state.

How do I register for the second vaccination?

At the time you register for your first vaccination, the third-party vendor software system will automatically register you for your second vaccination.

How do I prove I received my first vaccination?

Once you have received your first vaccination, you will be provided with a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. Your Record Card is your documentation that you have received both doses of the vaccine. Do not lose your Record Card.

Is the vaccine free?

Yes. The vaccine is administered at no cost to the individual.

Are there restrooms in the vehicle waiting line?

Yes. Portalets and a washing stations are located in the waiting line, as well as in the observation area after vaccinations are administered.