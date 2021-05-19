Kids and their smartphones

From the Freedom Fellowship Church

Many Apopka community organizations are coming together to help parents know the ins and outs of protecting and helping their children in this digital age, where many children know more than their parents about their smartphones.

In the community-wide initiative on Saturday May 22 from 9am to noon, a creative and free seminar will be held at the VFW/Apopka Community Center (located at 519 S Central Ave, Apopka, FL 32703) to assist parents in Apopka.

“Parenting in a Digital Age” is being sponsored by the Foliage Sertoma Club, the Apopka Rotary Club, the John Land Apopka Community Trust, The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers, and Freedom Fellowship Church, among others.

“I tried to go to YouTube but ended up spelling it wrong by accident and launched a porn site. I was 8,” read one testimony of a young child. “A smartphone is not a rite of passage for kids. It’s a portal to the world, a world we need to prepare them for,” noted seminar presenters Adam and Angela Shaw. 60% of 10-11year-olds have smartphones today.

Do you know what your child is viewing on their smartphone or computer? The Shaws say the seminar will be full of many practical tools to help parents in protecting, preparing and propelling their children to not just survive, but thrive in this digital world.

The seminar is free, but presenters are asking that everyone register at the website ParentingInADigitalAge.com, because they will be providing a free booklet with helpful tools, and they need to make sure they have enough books to give out. Due to the nature and frank discussions in the seminar, anyone over the age of 18 is invited to participate.

For more information, go to ParentingInADigitalAge.com or @ParentingInADigitalAge, or you can call 407-299-6311.