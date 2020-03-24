From the Office of Senator Randolph Bracy, District 11

Please join me and our community partners – Promise Seeds Initiatives and CarePlus Health Plans – for a free Farm Share Food Distribution. This effort is a response to assist residents in Central Florida during this critical time where essential resources are limited due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown.

This event will be hosted on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 from 10am – 1pm at 832 Courtland Street, Orlando, FL. Our partners at Farm Share will be delivering enough food items to feed approximately 300 plus families. Central Florida residents will have access to fresh fruits and vegetables, poultry, fish, water, juices, and assorted bread items. This is a first-come, first-served drive-through ONLY event. Walking up is not allowed.

If you are interested in volunteering for this event please use this link to sign-up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040849AFAA29A3FC1-volunteer

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you. Continue to stay healthy and safe, District 11!!

About Farm Share

At Farm Share, our mission to make sure that no Floridian goes hungry and no food goes to waste.

We are proud and thankful to share that we never have and never will charge any organization or individual for food.

Our valued donors and Florida farmers make it possible for us to distribute healthy and nutritious fruits, vegetables, proteins and other non-perishable food to Florida families, children, seniors and individuals in need.