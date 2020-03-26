72.6 F
Apopka FL
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home Business Florida unemployment claims increase by 1,045 percent

Florida unemployment claims increase by 1,045 percent

0
By Jason Schaumburg | The Center Square
    Unemployment claims in Florida for the week ending March 21 jumped 1,045 percent from the previous week as employers and employees continue to feel the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in Florida for the week ending March 21 were 74,021, up 67,558 from the 6,463 claims filed the previous week.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment claims in the U.S. for the week were a record 3.3 million – up 3 million from the previous week. The total represents the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims ever. The previous high was 695,000 in October 1982.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright 2017 The Apopka Voice. All Rights Reserved.