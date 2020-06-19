From the Florida Medical Association

Florida Medical Association (FMA) President Ronald F. Giffler, MD, JD, MBA, today offered the following statement urging Floridians to use face coverings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and calling on local officials to adopt regulations requiring the use of masks in public places.

“In response to a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, the Florida Medical Association (FMA) the state’s largest physician organization, encourages local officials to adopt regulations requiring individuals to wear face coverings in public places. Several large municipalities in Florida have already adopted mandatory mask use ordinances. The FMA applauds these local leaders who have put the health and safety of their citizens first and foremost.

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided guidance that masks are essential in preventing community spread of COVID-19 and the FMA unequivocally endorses this public health measure. Wearing a mask may save your life and the lives of others.

“The science is clear. Asymptomatic infected individuals can release infectious aerosol particles while breathing and speaking. Not wearing a mask or face covering increases exposure, whereas universal masking greatly reduces the spread of viral particles. The message is simple: For the sake of your health and the health of everyone around you, Florida’s doctors want you to wear a mask.”

The Florida Medical Association (FMA) was founded in 1874, the FMA is a professional association dedicated to the service and assistance of Doctors of Medicine and Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine in Florida. The FMA represents more than 25,000 members on issues of legislation and regulatory affairs, medical economics and education, public health, and ethical and legal issues. The association advocates for physicians and their patients to promote the public health, ensure the highest standards of medical practice, and to enhance the quality and availability of health care in the Sunshine State.

