Pump prices are 15 cents less than the average price on Election Day 2016; Apopka gas prices lower than “least expensive” metro markets in state
Florida gas prices sank to their lowest level since June. The state average dropped 4 cents last week to an average price of $2.05 per gallon. Gas prices are on a 29-day streak of declines, and it appears that trend will continue this week.
Crude oil prices are tumbling – dropping 10% last week and another 3% overnight. The market is concerned that global fuel demand will continue to struggle thanks to rising COVID-19 cases both domestic and abroad.
“Gas prices are declining as Floridians prepare to drive to the polls this Tuesday,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although drivers in some metro areas are already paying sub-$2 gas prices, the latest round of crude price drops could drag the state average below $2 for the first time since early June. The state average could eventually sink to $1.90 per gallon, unless wholesale gasoline prices recover.”
Florida drivers are paying an average price of $2.05 per gallon. The state average is 41 cents less than this time last year, and 15 cents less than what the price was on the last presidential election in 2016.
Lowest October Gas Prices in 16 Years
Florida drivers found the lowest gas prices for the month of October in 16 years. The monthly average was $2.13 per gallon, which is 32 cents less than October 2019 and 64 cents less than what drivers paid in October 2018.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.18), Panama City ($2.12), Naples ($2.11)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($1.94), Orlando ($1.98), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($1.99)
|AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|Record High
|National
|$2.131
|$2.136
|$2.162
|$2.191
|$2.614
|$4.11 (7/17/2008)
|Florida
|$2.046
|$2.051
|$2.080
|$2.181
|$2.462
|$4.08 (7/17/2008)
|Georgia
|$1.957
|$1.961
|$1.985
|$2.003
|$2.432
|$4.16 (9/15/2008)
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
