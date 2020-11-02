Pump prices are 15 cents less than the average price on Election Day 2016; Apopka gas prices lower than “least expensive” metro markets in state

From AAA

Florida gas prices sank to their lowest level since June. The state average dropped 4 cents last week to an average price of $2.05 per gallon. Gas prices are on a 29-day streak of declines, and it appears that trend will continue this week.

Crude oil prices are tumbling – dropping 10% last week and another 3% overnight. The market is concerned that global fuel demand will continue to struggle thanks to rising COVID-19 cases both domestic and abroad.

“Gas prices are declining as Floridians prepare to drive to the polls this Tuesday,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although drivers in some metro areas are already paying sub-$2 gas prices, the latest round of crude price drops could drag the state average below $2 for the first time since early June. The state average could eventually sink to $1.90 per gallon, unless wholesale gasoline prices recover.”

Florida drivers are paying an average price of $2.05 per gallon. The state average is 41 cents less than this time last year, and 15 cents less than what the price was on the last presidential election in 2016.

Lowest October Gas Prices in 16 Years

Florida drivers found the lowest gas prices for the month of October in 16 years. The monthly average was $2.13 per gallon, which is 32 cents less than October 2019 and 64 cents less than what drivers paid in October 2018.

Lowest Gas Prices in Apopka

Lowest Gas Prices in Apopka Price Station Address City Time 1.790 Sam’s Club 1500 S Orange Blossom Tr Apopka Nov 2, 7:39 AM 1.870 BP 2685 E SEMORAN BLVD Apopka Nov 2, 9:28 AM 1.890 Walmart Neighborhood Market 806 Balmy Beach Dr Apopka Nov 2, 9:27 AM 1.920 7-Eleven 1495 S Orange Blossom Trl Apopka Nov 2, 7:40 AM 1.920 RaceTrac 700 S Orange Blossom Trl Apopka Nov 1, 7:51 PM 1.920 7-Eleven 3830 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Nov 1, 6:42 PM 1.920 Mobil 2229 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Nov 1, 6:41 PM 1.920 RaceTrac 1652 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Nov 1, 5:58 PM 1.920 Wawa 1609 S Orange Blossom Tr Apopka Nov 1, 4:01 PM 1.920 Wawa 449 W Main St Apopka Nov 1, 1:01 PM

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.18), Panama City ($2.12), Naples ($2.11)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($1.94), Orlando ($1.98), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($1.99)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.131 $2.136 $2.162 $2.191 $2.614 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.046 $2.051 $2.080 $2.181 $2.462 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $1.957 $1.961 $1.985 $2.003 $2.432 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

