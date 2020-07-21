Pump prices could slip lower this week after a drop in wholesale prices; Apopka’s 10 lowest priced gas stations
Florida gas prices slipped lower last week. The state average has declined a total of 3 cents in the past 11 days.
“Fuel market watchers remain concerned about the overall impact that elevated cases of COVID-19 could have on future fuel demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As a result, wholesale gasoline prices dropped nearly 10 cents last week. This could allow retail pump prices to slip even lower in the coming days.”
Florida gas prices reached a summertime high of $2.11 per gallon on Independence Day. Since that time, gas prices have mostly faced downward pressure.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Florida is now $2.08. That’s 2 cents per gallon less than a week ago, and 61 cents less than this time last year.
This is shaping up to be the cheapest July at the pump since 2004. So far this month, Florida gas prices have averaged $2.10 per gallon. That’s 13 cents per gallon more than the monthly average price in June 2020, and 29 cents per gallon more than the monthly average in May. Pump prices are higher than recent months, as Floridians returned to the road for the summer.
APOPKA GAS PRICES: Top 10 Best Prices in Apopka
|$1.87
|Sam’s Club
|1500 S Orange Blossom Tr
|Apopka
|$1.94
|BP
|2685 E SEMORAN BLVD
|Apopka
|$1.96
|Walmart Neighborhood Market
|806 Balmy Beach Dr
|Apopka
|$1.99
|RaceTrac
|1102 Hermit Smith Rd
|Apopka
|$1.99
|RaceTrac
|1652 E Semoran Blvd
|Apopka
|$1.99
|RaceTrac
|700 S Orange Blossom Trl
|Apopka
|$1.99
|7-Eleven
|1117 E Semoran Blvd
|Apopka
|$1.99
|Wawa
|1609 S Orange Blossom Tr
|Apopka
|$1.99
|Mobile
|2229 E Semoran Blvd
|Apopka
|$1.99
Cash
|BP
|2115 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL
|Apopka
Apopka Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com as of 7/20/2020
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.19), Tallahassee ($2.15), Gainesville ($2.15), Port St. Lucie ($2.12)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.02), Orlando ($2.04), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.04), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.04)
|AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|Record High
|National
|$2.195
|$2.196
|$2.198
|$2.117
|$2.784
|$4.11 (7/17/2008)
|Florida
|$2.081
|$2.084
|$2.102
|$2.021
|$2.688
|$4.08 (7/17/2008)
|Georgia
|$2.012
|$2.013
|$1.999
|$1.916
|$2.668
|$4.16 (9/15/2008)
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.