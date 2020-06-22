By AAA

Florida gas prices have held steady through the past 10 days. The average price at the pump is $2.02 per gallon.

The state average price for regular gasoline is 15 cents more than last month and 26 cents more than the lowest price this year. Despite the recent uptick, Florida drivers are still paying 42 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

“Drivers may see a slight uptick at the pump this week, due to a small increase in the wholesale price of gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The increase in wholesale prices was likely driven by continued strength in demand for summertime gasoline. As a result, drivers could see an increase of a few pennies at the pump.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.13), Gainesville ($2.09), Port St. Lucie ($2.05)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($1.98), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($1.99), Jacksonville ($2.00)

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.127 $2.123 $2.102 $1.926 $2.666 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.023 $2.023 $2.018 $1.873 $2.441 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $1.923 $1.920 $1.903 $1.707 $2.445 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.