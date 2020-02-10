From AAA

Florida gas prices are declining again after briefly rising early last week. The state average jumped 6 cents per gallon, Tuesday. However, that increase was cut in half by the weekend.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.39 per gallon. That’s 17 cents less than this year’s high, and 2 cents more than this year’s low.

Sunday’s state average is 2 cents per gallon more than this time last week, and 14 cents more than this time last year.

Last week’s increase snapped an 18-day streak of declines for a total discount of 19 cents.

“Retail gas prices increased last week, despite fundamentals that suggested a decline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fuel supplies are strong, demand is down, and crude and gasoline futures have remained low. However, retailers likely raised prices to offset the cost of new fuel contracts that come with a new month. Despite the initial bump, pump prices are falling again, and could reach the low $2.30s in the coming weeks.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.52), Miami ($2.45), Gainesville ($2.44)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.52), Miami ($2.45), Gainesville ($2.44) Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($2.30), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.32), Punta Gorda ($2.33)

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.435 $2.440 $2.473 $2.600 $2.280 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.391 $2.401 $2.373 $2.518 $2.252 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.264 $2.270 $2.309 $2.463 $2.139 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.