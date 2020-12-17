Florida gas prices are drifting lower, after reaching a 2-month high of $2.16 per gallon more than a week ago. Prices at the pump declined an average of 2 cents per gallon in the past week.

“It was a relatively uneventful week in the fuel market. Oil prices held relatively steady, but that could change this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine could help promote higher oil prices, due to its potential of helping fuel demand eventually rebound in 2021. However, the optimism would have to overpower current conditions. The rising cases of coronavirus has caused lockdowns in various cities, and the lowest gasoline demand figures since the spring.”

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.14 per gallon. The state average is 14 cents more than a month ago. However, pump prices are 2 cents less than last week, and 34 cents less than this time last year.

Apopka Prices

Lowest Gas Prices in Apopka Price Station Address City Time 1.990 Sam’s Club 1500 S Orange Blossom Tr Apopka Dec 16, 7:09 PM 2.190 Shell 2202 W McCormick Rd Apopka Dec 16, 9:00 PM 2.190 7-Eleven 3830 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Dec 16, 7:09 PM 2.190 BP 277 E MAIN ST Apopka Dec 16, 4:08 PM 2.190 Mobil 1501 N Rock Springs Rd Apopka Dec 16, 3:40 PM 2.240 BP 2115 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL Apopka Dec 16, 12:40 PM 2.250 Shell 3498 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Dec 16, 7:09 PM

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($2.26), Ocala ($2.17), Sebastian – Vero Beach ($2.17)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.01), Tallahassee ($2.08), Jacksonville ($2.08)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.163 $2.162 $2.161 $2.130 $2.566 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.135 $2.137 $2.155 $1.998 $2.476 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.005 $2.006 $1.997 $1.968 $2.400 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

