Florida gas prices are drifting lower, after reaching a 2-month high of $2.16 per gallon more than a week ago. Prices at the pump declined an average of 2 cents per gallon in the past week.
“It was a relatively uneventful week in the fuel market. Oil prices held relatively steady, but that could change this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine could help promote higher oil prices, due to its potential of helping fuel demand eventually rebound in 2021. However, the optimism would have to overpower current conditions. The rising cases of coronavirus has caused lockdowns in various cities, and the lowest gasoline demand figures since the spring.”
Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.14 per gallon. The state average is 14 cents more than a month ago. However, pump prices are 2 cents less than last week, and 34 cents less than this time last year.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($2.26), Ocala ($2.17), Sebastian – Vero Beach ($2.17)
- Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.01), Tallahassee ($2.08), Jacksonville ($2.08)
|AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES
(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)
|Sunday
|Saturday
|Week Ago
|Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|Record High
|National
|$2.163
|$2.162
|$2.161
|$2.130
|$2.566
|$4.11 (7/17/2008)
|Florida
|$2.135
|$2.137
|$2.155
|$1.998
|$2.476
|$4.08 (7/17/2008)
|Georgia
|$2.005
|$2.006
|$1.997
|$1.968
|$2.400
|$4.16 (9/15/2008)
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.