From AAA

Florida gas prices trickled lower last week, with the state average dropping 2 cents per gallon. Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.38. That’s almost 2 cents less than the price this time last year.

Rising oil prices in January led to the most expensive month at the pump since the start of the pandemic. Gas prices for the month of January 2021 averaged $2.32 per gallon. That’s the highest monthly average since February 2020, when the monthly average was $2.38. Last month’s average price was nearly 20 cents less than what drivers paid in January 2020 ($2.49).

“Drivers got a break from rising prices at the pump, last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices have lost upward momentum, due to lingering concerns about how rising cases of coronavirus will hamper global fuel demand. Gas prices should hold steady or even slip a little lower this week, unless oil prices rise again.”

The price of U.S. crude oil settled at $52.20 per barrel, last week. Friday’s closing price was 7 cents less than the week before, and a dollar less than this year’s high of $53.57/b. Either way, crude oil prices remain near 11-month highs.

Lowest Gas Prices in Apopka

Lowest Gas Prices in Apopka Price Station Address City Time 2.260 Sam’s Club 1500 S Orange Blossom Tr Apopka Feb 1, 4:49 PM 2.270 BP 2685 E SEMORAN BLVD Apopka Feb 1, 6:50 PM 2.290 Walmart Neighborhood Market 806 Balmy Beach Dr Apopka Feb 1, 6:50 PM 2.330 Shell 1500 N Wekiwa Springs Rd Apopka Feb 1, 4:12 PM 2.330 BP 277 E MAIN ST Apopka Feb 1, 3:27 PM 2.330 7-Eleven 1495 S Orange Blossom Trl Apopka Feb 1, 10:59 AM 2.330 Shell 4914 Rock Springs Rd Apopka Jan 31, 9:40 PM 2.340 Diamond 2901 W Orange Blossom Trl Apopka Feb 1, 3:20 PM 2.340 Sunoco 2971 W Orange Blossom Trl Apopka Feb 1, 3:18 PM 2.350

Cash BP 2115 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL Apopka Feb 1, 1:59 PM

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.50), Fort Lauderdale ($2.41), Port St. Lucie ($2.41)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.28), Panama City ($2.33), Jacksonville ($2.33)

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.422 $2.422 $2.399 $2.253 $2.485 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.376 $2.379 $2.397 $2.195 $2.390 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.244 $2.245 $2.243 $2.101 $2.322 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.