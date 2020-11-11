From AAA

Florida’s gas price plunge continued last week. The state average has declined 36 consecutive days for a total discount of 19 cents. It now appears the state average is on the verge of falling below $2 a gallon for the first time since June 10th.

Florida’s average gas price is:

$2.01 per gallon (Sunday)

4 cents less than last week

17 cents less than a month ago

41 cents less than last year

“Demand concerns – related to surging cases of COVID-19 – continue to weigh on the global fuel market, leading to lower prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although US gasoline demand is not nearly as low as it was in April, it remains 9% lower than what’s common, this time of year. Florida drivers should see another round of discounts this week. The state average should slip below $2 a gallon and sink to $1.95 by the weekend.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.15), Panama City ($2.09), Pensacola ($2.07)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($1.88), Orlando ($1.93), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($1.94)

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

