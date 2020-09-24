From the Florida Department of Health in Orange County

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County and the World Heart Federation are proud to celebrate World Heart Day, which raises awareness of cardiovascular disease and prevention.

Celebrated on September 29, 2020, the theme for World Heart Day is “Use Heart to beat Heart Disease.” Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.1 Stroke and heart disease, along with other cardiovascular disease, are among the most widespread and costly health problems facing the Nation today. 1 Approximately two out of ten deaths in Florida are from heart disease. 2

About half of all Americans (47%) have at least one of these three risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.3 All Americans are at risk for cardiovascular disease, but the non-Hispanic black community, particularly those in the southeastern United States, have a greater risk. More than half non-Hispanic black females and males had some form of cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke. 2

It is important to remember that with cardiovascular health, many factors that cause an early death can be controlled through lifestyle changes. Each day strive to protect your heart and the hearts of those you love.

This World Heart Day, let’s commit to creating a healthier Florida through lifestyle changes including:

Taking these actions can contribute to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes throughout Florida. Visit www.worldheartday.org to find out what you can do to take part in this year’s World Heart Day, as well as www.floridahealth.gov/stroke and www.flhealth.gov/heart to learn more about stroke and heart attack resources.

