To keep Florida residents and visitors safe, informed and aware about the status of the virus, The Florida Department of Health has launched a COVID-19 dashboard that will be updated twice daily. Today, as of 11 a.m., there are 520 total** Florida cases.

One person has died in Broward County who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

New Florida cases include:

88 additional positive COVID-19 cases (81 Florida residents and 7 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.

There are currently 474 positive cases in Florida residents and 46 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.

Expansion to private laboratories changes the COVID-19 testing landscape in Florida. Private laboratories are running tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners. Testing and reporting times vary among commercial and DOH laboratories. Demographic information may be updated during investigations. These twice daily reports reflect the state’s efforts to accurately and transparently share information.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

Confirmed Cases in Florida Residents 474 Confirmed by DOH 256 Tested by private labs 218 Characteristics of Florida Resident Cases FL resident diagnosed & isolated out of state* 6 Deaths 10 Cases in Non-Florida Residents 46 Confirmed by DOH 27 Tested by private labs 19