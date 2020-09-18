From the Florida Department of Health in Orange County

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County encourages residents to contact their healthcare provider or pharmacy to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Once vaccinated, it takes about two weeks to offer protection.

Getting the flu shot each year is important, but reducing illness and hospitalization from flu is even more critical this year to protect frontline health care workers and hospital systems who will continue to care for people with COVID-19 and other illnesses. Also, having the flu and COVID-19 at the same time could lead to a negative outcome.

The flu and COVID-19 are respiratory illnesses, but until there is a steady vaccine supply against COVID-19, the way to help prevent these two viruses from circulating at the same time is to get your flu vaccine now.

Additionally, there will be less spread of the flu and COVID-19 if everyone continues to:

Stay home if you’re sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly

Wear a face covering when around others or if social distancing isn’t possible

Lives are saved when less virus is circulating.

