Looks, practicality and maintenance – all the things people look for from flooring. But when it comes to the bathroom, it’s safe to say that practicality is nearly always first priority for most.

Let’s go through the different options when it comes to flooring for the bathroom, so you can make an informed decision.

Practicality

As a top-of-the list feature, practicality is a must when it comes to flooring for the bathroom. With constant water spillages, the danger of make-up and hair product stains, and the bathroom being a place we like to keep especially clean, it sometimes leaves no choice than to prioritize practicality and maintenance. With this being said, Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) are a sensible option as they are water, scratch and stain proof – perfect for those puddles after bath time or preventing pet’s paws from scratching! Very easy to clean as well, with only a mop and a sweep necessary. LVT is also anti-slip and cushioned under foot. As we all know, tiles in the bathroom can be a big slip hazard, and it’s the last thing you’d want when there are little ones charging about the place.

While LVT is a recommended first choice for the bathroom, laminate isn’t a bad option either. However it is only resistant to scratches, so you have to be careful with stains and water, being a little more careful when water comes into contact with it. It is generally cheaper and good if you want to update your bathroom floor on a budget. It is also very easy to clean like LVT is, and both are compatible with under-floor heating, a perfect comfort for when you step out of the shower on those cold winter mornings.

Price

Although LVT and laminate are both impressive with low-maintenance and practicality qualities, their price-points are even more impressive. While we all may enjoy the beauty of natural products such as real wood and stone, LVT and laminate can feel like a step down. However, this shouldn’t be the case. Both of these products come in very convincing replicas of natural products that often make it impossible to tell them apart from the real deal. You can still get that luxury look in your bathroom without having to break the bank.

There are likely some of you who are thinking: I don’t care how much I spend or about being practical, I just want my flooring to impress and look amazing, so why shouldn’t I go for real wood flooring? One of the main reasons to be strongly advised against it is that real wood is not great when it comes into contact with too much water, which can happen often in a bathroom. Real wood is also more likely to scratch and stain, and requires extra cleaning and maintenance. Of course, there’s nothing to stop you installing wood in your bathroom, but at least look at the more suitable options first to make sure you’re making the best choice for you, your budget, and your family.