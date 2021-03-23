From the Orange County Newsroom

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings provided a news brief on Monday afternoon on COVID-19 vaccinations, including the latest on appointments, new sites, and an important tool to keep fighting the virus spread. In addition, the Orange County Clerk of Courts will be hosting a free webinar on Wills, Trusts, & Estate Planning.

COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTS

Monday morning, the Orange County Convention’s vaccination site run by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County booked about 7,000 appointments in 13 minutes when appointments were open to those 40+. Please stay tuned to ocfl.net/vaccine, social media and upcoming news conferences as there will be more appointment openings in the near future that will be announced.

CANCEL UNWANTED COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTS

If you no longer need your vaccination appointments, please cancel it in order to allow others to receive the vaccine. To cancel, log into your CDR HealthPRO account at patientportalfl.com and then go to “My Vaccinations” and cancel from that screen. For assistance, call 844-770-8548.

FEMA VACCINATION SITES

Note: All FEMA sites are following the State Executive Orders on eligibility for vaccinations. For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/vaccine.

The FEMA-operated vaccination hub at Valencia College West Campus (1800 S. Kirkman Road) remains open 7 days per week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will remain open indefinitely. No appointments necessary.

Temporary FEMA satellite site:

South Orange Youth Sports Complex (drive-thru) –11800 S Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32824

March 21-23, 2021

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New FEMA site at South Trail Library Branch :

The Orange County Library and Orange County Office of Emergency Management are partnering with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to offer a COVID-19 vaccination site at the South Trail Library Branch. The vaccination opened Monday, March 22 for State eligible persons to be vaccinated at no cost. The site will run for six to 10 weeks, depending on vaccination supply.

Orange County Library – South Trail Branch – 4600 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839

Walk-up only, no appointments needed

Open 7 days a week

9 a.m. – 7 p.m., or until daily supply is exhausted

CONTACT TRACING: AN IMPORTANT TOOL IN FIGHTING COVID-19

Since the pandemic began, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County has been helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region by performing contact tracing, a critical public health strategy that involves identifying people who may have been in close contact with an individual who has COVID-19. Contact tracing lets people know they may have been exposed to the coronavirus and should monitor their health for signs and symptoms of the virus.

“Many communicable diseases, including COVID-19, can be spread by people who don’t appear to be sick,” explained Alvina Chu, DOH-Orange County Epidemiology Program Manager. “Since these individuals feel well, they’re unlikely to get tested and may not know they’re carrying the virus.”

Contact tracing has been used during outbreaks of sexually transmitted infections, Ebola, measles, and now COVID-19. The job of the contract tracer is to collect information and provide guidance to help contain the transmission of disease, help those who may have been exposed get tested, and ask people to self-isolate or self-quarantine if they are an exposed close contact.

For updates on COVID-19, including testing and vaccination sites, go to Florida Department of Health in Orange County and Orange County Government. If you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID, visit Orange County’s newsroom for self-isolation tips and if you need to recover at home or go to the hospital.

CLERK’S OFFICE HOSTS FREE LEGAL FORUM

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell invites you to attend a free special virtual webinar: Legal Matters Forum Series – Probate: Wills, Trusts, & Estate Planning.

What: Legal Matters Forum – Probate: Wills, Trusts, and Estate Planning

When: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Zoom platform.

The webinar will include important information on the probate process, insights from both an attorney and a judge, and available resources. Attendees will also be able to ask the panel questions at the end of the forum.

For more information, and to register for this legal forum, visit http://bit.ly/ProbateLegalMatters.