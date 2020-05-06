Orange County, Florida residents can secure an appointment for testing by calling DOH-Orange’s COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004. The Call Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.until 5 p.m. each day. Residents can leave a message and staff will contact them.

There is no criteria for testing, however, appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older. Testing activities will sustain as long as supplies last.

Individuals can walk to the drive-through testing sites; however, they must have an official appointment provided by the Call Center. We ask individuals with an appointment to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled time.

DOH-Orange is partnering with Orange County Government, the City of Orlando, and Orange County Public Schools to facilitate the testing.

Mobile Testing Dates and Locations

Monday, May 11, 2020 – Independence Elementary, 6255 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 – Olympia High School, 4301 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32835

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 – Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805

Thursday, May 14, 2020 – Evans High School, 4949 Silver Star Road, Orlando, FL 32808

Friday, May 15, 2020 – Prairie Lake Elementary, 8723 Hackney Prairie Road, Orlando, FL 32818