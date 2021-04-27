From Florida Department of Health in Orange County

The Florida Department of Health (FL-DOH) in Orange County is pleased to announce Orange County’s 2021 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Overall Health Outcome ranking improved two positions to 8th in the state out of 67 counties.

For comparison, here are the Overall Health Outcome rankings for neighboring counties: Osceola 14th, Brevard 31st, Polk 29th and Seminole 3rd. St. Johns County, located north of Flagler County along the east coast of Florida, ranked overall number 1 in the state.

Areas of improvement for Orange County 2021 rankings over the last couple of years: Quality of Life (#18 from #26); Length of Life (#6 from #7); and Health Behaviors (#8 from #13). To explore more health indicators, visit https://www.countyhealthrankings.org/.

The County Health Rankings highlight the many community factors that influence health and uses established data. They are a snapshot of the health of counties across the country, and they emphasize that health is not a singular effort but a combined work in progress across all community partners. The Department works in collaboration with local governments, non-profit organizations, health care facilities, business groups, schools, faith-based organizations and many other stakeholders to improve the health of all people in Orange County. These rankings use data related to physical environments, social and economic factors, health behaviors and clinical care.

Community Health Improvement Plan

In Orange County, the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) is designed to address specific opportunities for improved health that have been identified by the community. The department has partnered with many stakeholders to implement the CHIP and collaborates regularly to track progress.

The top priorities that the FL-DOH in Orange County is focused on to improve community health over the next five years is as follows, ranked in order of priority:

Access to Care Healthy Weight Nutrition and Physical Activity Health Equity Substance Abuse Behavioral and Mental Health Built Environment Health Literacy Senior Health Sexually Transmitted Disease

(Chronic Disease Management was ranked high by our community. We have not created

a separate priority for this area.)