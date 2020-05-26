If you’re all out of ideas for your child’s next birthday or Christmas present, you may very well have started toying with concepts that are a bit more out of the box. Electric cars are one such option – these tiny vehicles can be a lot of fun for children who are already developing a need for speed, particularly if they want to drive around just like mom or dad.

With their popularity steadily growing, there are a huge variety of electric cars on the market today, so choosing the right one for your child isn’t necessarily the easiest decision to make. Whether you’re after a hyper-cool imitation sports car or a cuter little zippy model, in this article we provide some easy pointers to get you started.

What should you be looking for in a children’s electric car?

Instead of just going out and finding any kind of cheap electric cars for kids, a little bit of research will help you find a much better end result for your car-crazy child.

To get started, you should completely understand the fact that these cars are designed for children under the age of 10 – so don’t get any bright ideas about having a go at it yourself (unless you want to very quickly break their new toy). The other basic understanding you should have is the key difference between electric cars and ride-on, pedal cars or go-karts: the battery. The battery is what allows the car to be propelled with little effort, which also means that there is greater potential for a child to accidentally injure themselves, or the car, if they lose control. You shouldn’t worry too much about safety issues, though, as most children’s electric cars come pre-built with a variety of safety features to protect your precious cargo. Things like safety bumpers and speed limits are often the norm, and there are even models that allow an adult to take over the controls, just in case you think your child might lose control at some point.

Keeping on top of your budget

Considering the battery and the safety factors, all of this automation comes at a much greater cost than pedal-based cars, so your budget should also be a big consideration in this. Thankfully, the considerable range of electric vehicles available today means that there are many models that can be purchased for often wildly different price points. These varying price points will usually come at the cost of certain features, though, so you should be aware of this before committing to a purchase.

One thing that can unnecessarily inflate the purchase price of an electric car are the replicas based on real-world car models. Licensing fees can be hefty, so if you plan on finding a car with both features that is also based on a real car, be prepared to pay for it – this is why just getting an electric car that has a great feature-list but is otherwise generic can be a wiser investment.

When you’re looking for a car, keep an eye out for things like the maximum weight range (kids grow quickly, remember), any remote control functions and charging and running times of the car’s battery (charging a battery for 5 minutes of use will get old quickly).

Finding the right electric car

Although it might seem simple on paper, finding the right electric car for your child is not necessarily as easy as you might think. You’ll have to consider things like the battery, safety, if its based on a real car, and any remote capabilities, with each one of these features affecting the price point in some way. At the end of the day, the best thing you can do is research!