From the Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a collision between a pickup truck and a pedestrian in Apopka this morning at approximately 1:40 am, which resulted in the death of the pedestrian.

According to the report, a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man from Casselberry was traveling eastbound on SR-436 near the intersection of Executive Park Court in Apopka. The pedestrian, a 21-year-old woman from Ona, WV, was standing in the center, eastbound lane of SR-436. The driver was unable to avoid her, and the front of the pickup struck her.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the report.

The FHP did not release the name of the driver or the deceased pedestrian.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the FHP report. The Apopka Voice may update this breaking news story if more details are learned.