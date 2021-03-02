From the Orange County Newsroom

The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Orange County has dropped to 5.49%. Just four days ago, it was 6.1%.

As of Monday afternoon, vaccination appointments are still available at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit ocfl.net/vaccination for appointment information.

FEMA VACCINATION SITES

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, FEMA will open its vaccination hub site at Valencia College West. The site will open 7 days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., administering approx. 2,000 vaccine each day. FEMA has also approved two satellite locations in Orange County that will administer up to 500 vaccines each day, including one at Kelly Park in Apopka that will run March 7th – 10th.

Apopka – KELLY PARK (temporary satellite location)

400 E Kelly Park Road, Apopka, FL 32712. Offering appointments beginning March 7-10, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Walk-ins welcome.

Valencia College – West College (Hub location)

1800 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811. Offering appointments beginning March 3, 2021, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Open 7 days per week.

Engelwood Neighborhood Center (temporary satellite location)

6123 La Costa Drive, Orlando, FL 32807. Offering appointments beginning March 3-7, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Walk-ins welcome.

Individuals can pre-register for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area by visiting MyVaccine.FL.gov, or by calling the State’s Orange County Vaccination Helpline Line at 833-959-0222.

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION: EXPANDED ELIGIBILITY

Earlier on Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-47, which expands eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations. The Order takes effect on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

All providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine are able to vaccinate the following population:

Persons 65+

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Health care professions with direct patient contact

K-12 school employees who are 50+

Sworn law enforcements officers and firefighters who are 50+

In addition, select pharmacies, hospital providers and licensed physicians may vaccinate persons deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Individuals must have documentation by a physician that the patient meets the criteria.

The full Executive Order can be viewed at www.flgov.com. For vaccination options, visit www.ocfl.net/vaccination.

EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Orange County’s Emergency Rental Assistance program launched Monday morning, March 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. By the afternoon:

More than 8,000 individuals accessed the program’s information online

939 tenants and landlords logged into the application portal

369 applications were completed.

The program is investing $33 million dollars of federal funds to support residents who are at risk of eviction due to financial hardships related to COVID-19. Residents who are interested in the program are urged to review all criteria and program details, as some residents may not be eligible due to income or physical addresses located within the City of Orlando limits.

It is Orange County’s hope that this program will assist our most vulnerable residents and their landlords to keep families in their homes.

For program information or to apply, visit ocfl.net/RentalAssistance.

TESTING

Free testing continues 7 days per week at Barnett Park and at the Orange County Convention Center. The Barnett site is run by Orange County Health Services Department and the Convention Center is one of the state’s regional testing sites. Visit ocfl.net/testing for details.