|
DELUXE TENTING
|From The Hustle
|These are dark days for people who can’t stand getting dirt on their clothes.
The only real getaway this summer is camping — but if you’re like me, the prospect of falling asleep to the sound of neighboring tenters using the outhouse isn’t exactly a draw.
Thankfully, there’s some good news: Campers who want an outdoor adventure without all the pesky nature still have options.
They’re turning to startups like Tentrr, an Airbnb-like platform where hosts who own 15+ acres of property rent out the land for the night.
Most Tentrr bookings come with plenty of perks — an air mattress, cookware, food storage, a private outdoor toilet, and fresh linens.
Does 15 acres to yourself seem excessive?
Then you can try out the lower-key Hipcamp, which offers up camping rentals in backyards of 2+ acres. If you’re feeling really wild, Hipcamp also lists yurts, farmhouses, treehouses, and cottages.
On Hipcamp, you can filter listings based on the availability of WiFi, showers, restrooms, or proximity to a swimming hole or a hot spring. And business is booming. This May, host earnings were up 3x year over year.
Need a bit more cottagecore?
Take a peek at Getaway, a startup offering rentals of upscale small cabins to exhausted urbanities. Bookings were up ~400% in March, according to Vox.
This isn’t your grandma’s cabin in the woods: Every Getaway home has hot water, A/C and heat, a private bathroom, a picnic table, a 2-burner stove, and “space to connect.”