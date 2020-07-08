The only real getaway this summer is camping — but if you’re like me, the prospect of falling asleep to the sound of neighboring tenters using the outhouse isn’t exactly a draw.

Thankfully, there’s some good news: Campers who want an outdoor adventure without all the pesky nature still have options.

They’re turning to startups like Tentrr, an Airbnb-like platform where hosts who own 15+ acres of property rent out the land for the night.

Most Tentrr bookings come with plenty of perks — an air mattress, cookware, food storage, a private outdoor toilet, and fresh linens.

Does 15 acres to yourself seem excessive?

Then you can try out the lower-key Hipcamp, which offers up camping rentals in backyards of 2+ acres. If you’re feeling really wild, Hipcamp also lists yurts, farmhouses, treehouses, and cottages.

On Hipcamp, you can filter listings based on the availability of WiFi, showers, restrooms, or proximity to a swimming hole or a hot spring. And business is booming. This May, host earnings were up 3x year over year.

Need a bit more cottagecore?

Take a peek at Getaway, a startup offering rentals of upscale small cabins to exhausted urbanities. Bookings were up ~400% in March, according to Vox.

This isn’t your grandma’s cabin in the woods: Every Getaway home has hot water, A/C and heat, a private bathroom, a picnic table, a 2-burner stove, and “space to connect.”