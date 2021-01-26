U.S. Representative Val Demings shares federal grant opportunities for February from District 10. Grants are generally available to non-profit organizations and state or local government entities. Individuals and private companies may apply for research funds based on specific federal agency funding opportunities. Federal funding is extremely competitive and limited in availability, and it is Demings’ hope that this information will be a helpful resource for the grants process. For more information about getting started and the application process, please visit www.grants.gov, or contact Erin Waldron, Director of Economic and Community Development for Rep. Demings office at 321-388-9808. Rep Demings says that her office is here to assist you with any of your needs. Helpful Links Are you eligible for a federal grant?

What are your next steps?

Learn how to write grant applications Upcoming Grant Opportunities Renewable Resource Extension Act – Department of Agriculture Award Ceiling: $100,000

Application Deadline: February 18, 2021

Description: The purpose of the grant program is to provide funds for pilot projects that: Address emerging forest and rangeland resource issues, Have national or regional relevancy, or Develop new and innovative projects that can be replicated at other institutions.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=330637 Research and Evaluation on School Safety – Department of Justice Award Ceiling: $1,500,000

Application Deadline: February 22, 2021

Description: With this solicitation, National Institute of Justice (NIJ) seeks proposals for rigorous research and evaluation projects to study the root causes of school violence to include the impact and effectiveness of grants made under the STOP School Violence Act. NIJ is particularly interested in examining understudied approaches to improve school safety. Of most interest are anti-violence interventions and threat assessment.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=330546 Research and Evaluation of Trafficking in Persons – Department of Justice Award Ceiling: $3,000,000

Application Deadline: February 22, 2021

Description: With this solicitation, National Institute of Justice (NIJ) continues to build upon its research and evaluation efforts to better understand, prevent, and respond to trafficking in persons in the United States. Applicants should propose research projects that — first and foremost — have clear implications for criminal justice policy and practice in the United States. With this solicitation, NIJ seeks proposals for research projects addressing the following priority areas: Demand reduction research, Human trafficking research, evaluation and development, and/or Sex trafficking of American Indian and Alaska Native girls and women research.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=330559 Highway Construction Workforce Partnership Grant – Department of Transportation Award Ceiling: $4,000,000

Application Deadline: February 22, 2021

Description: The Highway Construction Workforce Partnership (HCWP) is a collaborative effort among key highway industry and public workforce system organizations, notably, State and local Workforce Development Boards. The challenges and processes of providing outreach programs for prospective workers, training, and job placement require the commitment and active engagement of the partners. The HCWP grants support State DOTs to achieve the following objectives: Establish HCWP Working Group of highway industry and workforce system organization representatives. Develop and implement a HCWP Program that aligns highway construction workforce needs with activities and processes to identify, train, and place individuals into highway construction careers. Institutionalize successful workforce practices and programs.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=330687 Fire Prevention and Safety Grant – Department of Homeland Security Award Ceiling: $1,500,000

Application Deadline: February 26, 2021

Description: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Grants Programs Directorate is responsible for the implementation and administrations of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Programs. The purpose of the AFG Program is to enhance the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fire and fire-related hazards. The Grants Programs Directorate administers the Fire Prevention and Safety (FP&S) grants as part of the AFG Program. FP&S offers grants to support activities in two categories: Activities designed to reach high-risk target groups and mitigate incidences of death and injuries caused by fire and fire-related hazards (“Fire Prevention and Safety Activity”) and Research and development activities aimed at improving firefighter safety (“Firefighter Safety Research and Development Activity”).

For more Information, go here. Grants Recently Awarded in District 10 Playground Equipment Funding – Department of Housing and Urban Development Recipient: Town of Oakland

Award: $29,000

Description: This funding is for the purchase of playground equipment and the revitalization of Speer Park in the Town of Oakland. COVID Virtual Trade Show Project – Department of Commerce Recipient: Enterprise Florida

Award: $345,000

Description: This Economic Development Administration (EDA) investment supports Enterprise Florida, Inc. with hosting a onetime “Virtual Trade Show” in Orange County, Florida to support Florida businesses’ efforts with enhancing export trade opportunities and allowing Florida regions to attract foreign direct investment within the State of Florida. The “Virtual Trade Show” will showcase Florida businesses to help expand export sales and generate additional sales with key manufacturing and service sector companies. The event will help the region with recovery efforts from the coronavirus pandemic, strengthen the regional economy, and advance economic resiliency throughout the region. The CARES Act provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. COVID Emergency Protective Measures Funding – Federal Emergency Management Agency Recipient: Florida Department of Emergency Management

Award: $21,765,180.95

Description: During the incident period, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic created an immediate threat to the public health and safety of the State of Florida. In response to the event, the State of Florida activated its Emergency Response Center, provided training for response to COVID-19 pandemic, and utilized contract labor to initiate a food distribution program throughout the state. Due to the high and long term unemployment as a result of businesses shutting down, the feeding missions were essential in combatting specific pandemic impacts, such as reduced mobility and limited access to food due to government-imposed restrictions; increased demand for feeding resources; and disruptions to the food supply chain within the disaster impacted areas. The state purchased food, water, and ice, and had it distributed throughout the state through local food bank organizations such as Second Harvest and Farm Share, to meet some of the needs of the people. COVID Emergency Protective Measures Funding – Federal Emergency Management Agency Recipient: Florida Department of Emergency Management

Award: $36,707,672

Description: During the incident period, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic created an immediate threat to the public health and safety of the state of Florida. This award provides $36,707,672.00 in federal funding to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) for Emergency Protective Measures as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration. Health Center Cluster Grants – Department of Health and Human Services Recipient: Health Care Center for the Homeless

Award: $215,040

Description: This grant awards funds for community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver comprehensive, culturally competent, high-quality primary health care services. Health centers also often integrate access to pharmacy, mental health, substance use disorder, and oral health services in areas where economic, geographic, or cultural barriers limit access to affordable health care services. Health centers deliver care to the Nation’s most vulnerable individuals and families, including people experiencing homelessness, agricultural workers, residents of public housing, and the Nation’s veterans. Health Center Cluster Grants – Department of Health and Human Services Recipient: Community Health Centers of Winter Garden

Award: $ 4,347,218

Description: This grant awards funds for community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver comprehensive, culturally competent, high-quality primary health care services. Health centers also often integrate access to pharmacy, mental health, substance use disorder, and oral health services in areas where economic, geographic, or cultural barriers limit access to affordable health care services. Health centers deliver care to the Nation’s most vulnerable individuals and families, including people experiencing homelessness, agricultural workers, residents of public housing, and the Nation’s veterans.