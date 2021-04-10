By Charles Towne

You remember Tom, don’t you?

Well now, Tom has fallen in love with Aunt Maggie.

Yes, poor Tom.

You might wonder how any man in his right mind could, or would, fall in love with Aunt Maggie. I mean, this is the same little old Aunt Maggie from last week that beat the mushy stuffings out of a grizzly bear with a cast iron frying pan, sending that bear skeedaddling down the trail in terror! Stranger things have happened I suppose, but I just can’t think of any right now.

In Tom’s defense, if the truth be known, there weren’t a lot of available ladies living in the wilderness of Alaska at the time. And by all indications, Tom, being in his seventies, wasn’t getting any younger. Therefore, a female human of the advanced age of 87 was looking better to Tom each time he saw her, given that time was running out for both of them.

Now tom wasn’t the most genteel fellow, and one day, as usual, he was feeling frisky and he just up and blurted out his proposal.

“Maggie, me dear old gal, lets get hitched, respectable like!”

Now, we should also remember that Aunt Maggie, having outlived three previous husbands, wasn’t really of the marrying frame of mind; but she had her an idea that might discourage Tom once and for all from his amorous advances.

“Roy,” (that is what she called Tom because she couldn’t remember his name half the time) “Roy, there is a lot to do if we are going to get married. First off, we have to find a preacher to marry us and make it legal and all. And there will be folks that need to be invited. Folks are funny about getting an invite to weddings and funerals and the like, so we needs to send out a bunch of invites. And we need to put up a lot of food for the wedding feast and all. And we are going to have to build on an addition to the cabin so folks have a place to sleep.”

Tom’s eyes were getting that glazed look to them as he thought of the preacher, and wedding invitations, and building on to the cabin, and all that stuff.

Just then, Aunt Maggie came up with yet another to-do before the I-dos.

“Roy, I am going to go hunting in the morning. Going to see if I can shoot a couple of deer so we have plenty of food for the wedding guests. While I am gone, you can start building on to the cabin, and in your spare time, you best start cutting a bunch of fire wood. We can’t let our guests get cold as that wouldn’t be hospitable!”

Tom had finally worn Aunt Maggie down, and she had actually said yes to his proposal of marriage; but was it worth it with all the work that needed doing?!

As the old saying goes, “Faint heart never won fair lady”, or sweet little old woman for that matter.

Please climb aboard the matrimonial raft with Tom – or Roy (or whatever his name is) – and his bride-to-be, Aunt Maggie, as they negotiate what can best be described as the somewhat murky waters of the swamp of romance.

Stay tuned!

Lord, I would ask that you guide the young, and the young at heart in the decision making processes of life. And Papa God, please bless each of your children with long life, abundant good health, much joy, and more love than can be imagined. But, above all else, help me to bring laughter, and an awareness of your great love, and happiness to all I meet. Amen