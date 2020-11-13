By Allen Brown

When business owners want their companies to thrive and grow, they start working on tactics to generate more positive exposure and traffic to their platforms. One way is to set up a webinar, either alone or collaborate with another established individual or company for extra exposure.

Webinars are web conferencing that have video and audio components, showing people news and product features. The business has a speaker with excellent presentation skills that will show its customers interesting content to generate more traffic and sales. If you’re thinking of starting a webinar soon, read on for expert tips.

Have a Proposition and a Promise

Webinars can lack valuable propositions and promises, so people do not watch to the end of the conference. Speakers must give users and visitors specifics to take away from the webinar, and be intriguing enough for them to stay. A singular value proposition will create curiosity and focus, giving you their complete attention. It is even better when you combine it with a promise at the end to seal the deal and convince them to subscribe or purchase what you’re offering. Be careful with the phrases used with your promise because it makes a huge difference. For example, don’t say, “Learn how to…,” you must say, “You will learn how to…” because asserting a strong promise will convert your visitors to paying customers.

Choose the Right Software

The right software makes a huge difference to the webinar’s success. Choosing high-quality software will minimize technical difficulties. The outcome you don’t want is for your viewers to find the web conference boring, offering little to no value, and dragging on for too long. It is even worse when you know that webinar software can be clunky, and you still chose a cheap one to cut costs. The software must be high-quality, and even if your choice was a little pricey, you will get the most out of it and make up for it with value. Technical difficulties that cause lag, videos not working or bad resolution will always turn people away, decreasing your viewership count tremendously. Consider sparing no expense when it comes to the webinar software because high-quality ones that are easy to use and can handle 10k+ visitors are reliable.

Mobile Compatibility

Not every customer or online visitor will use their computer for watching webinars, and yours must be mobile-friendly. The vast majority of customers enjoy using their smartphones because it’s easier and portable, allowing them to browse, watch, and shop anywhere. Consider taking advantage of mobile compatibility by making your platform easily accessible through any mobile device. Increasing your text size and visuals to accommodate mobile users will make customers stay longer and watch. Having platforms that support mobiles will increase sales tremendously because mobile-friendly webinars will increase your audience.

Make It Easy on Your Audience

Customers don’t like a complicated process, so make it easy for your audience to improve their experience. Your webinar shouldn’t force people to install or download anything because that will waste time. Design a one-click registration process to maximize your signups, convincing more people to log in and watch your web conference.

Set up an automatic email and SMS reminder for your attendees, ensuring that no one misses what you’re about to showcase. Consider recording your webinar to replay it later for the people that signed up but couldn’t make it. The chances are people will want to watch it again if it provided them with excellent value.

Tech Support and Customer Service

Successful webinars always have excellent tech support and friendly customer service. It’s important that you prioritize this because things can go wrong, and they often do. By being well prepared beforehand, you can rest assured that any glitches will be taken care of efficiently. Customers love to be heard, and some of your attendees might have concerns or questions. Having a designated team to assist them will increase your chances of success significantly.

The key to a successful webinar depends on several factors, and you must research the best ways to make the process easier for you and the customers. The main goal is to attract as many people as possible and keep them engaged throughout the web conference. It must have value and worthwhile aspects for online users, convincing them to stay to the end. The higher the quality, the better the chance of increased sales. Consider investing in the most reliable software, have smooth and natural conversations, and collaborate with others to help each other grow. Now that you have these amazing useful tips, you can confidently move forward and run an unforgettable high quality seminar.