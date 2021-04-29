By Allen Brown

Accidents are unavoidable and as much as this is true, you must, obviously, avoid them at all costs. As a motorist, being involved in an accident can leave you derailed. Not knowing what to do when in such a sticky situation can land you in serious troubles. It will be in your best interest to take care of yourself, especially after going through a traumatizing car accident. Listed below are some things you can do when injured in a car accident.

Do Not Hesitate to Call 911

There’s a good reason why hotline and emergency numbers exist. When involved in a car accident, the first step will be to call for help. There are emergency respondents who have been trained to handle emergencies. Do not hesitate to call for help as this will increase your chances of survival. Whether it is a minor fender bender or a serious accident, make sure you call the emergency number right away.

Call Your Personal Injury Attorney

If you’ve been injured in a car accident, then it’s highly advisable to involve a personal injury attorney. Most car accident cases will end up in a courtroom or on a negotiation table. These are situations where injury lawyers can help with your case. Lawyering up can help increase your chances of better compensation. Let’s face it, you have bills to pay, and medical expenses, and don’t forget, a family to take care of. Below are reasons why you need an attorney after a car accident:



Resolving accident claims

Helping with property damage and medical settlements

Court representation and negotiations

They can help with insurance mediation

They’ll ensure that you have the best settlement

Seek Medical Attention

It’s of the utmost importance that you seek immediate medical attention right after a car crash. Ignoring your injuries, however minor, might land you in some real health complications. Postponing a medical check-up will give insurance companies a reason to deny you your rightful claim. Insurance companies will frequently take advantage of your situation, and if you don’t have the right representation, you’ll have slim chance of being compensated for your injuries.

Maintain Your Cool

How do you maintain your cool amid a crisis? We are created differently and some can handle stressful situations quite well. However, the same cannot be said when you are stuck in a car with a broken limb. To get the help you need in such situations you need to, at some point, compose yourself. This is the only way you’ll have the energy to call for help, ensure the safety of other motorists, and gather information at the scene of the accident.

Keep a Detailed Documentation of Your Injuries and Treatment

Thousands of people have been denied compensation as a result of not having enough proof of the accident. If you have been involved in a car accident and want to be compensated for your injuries or damages, then you must have the documents to support your case. This means a police accident report, witness information, details from the other driver, and not to forget, a detailed report from your doctor. A doctor’s report will include X-rays, MRIs, and other forms of treatment used.

File an Accident Claim

As earlier mentioned, accidents are unavoidable, and the best you can do is protect yourself against the effects. Filing for a car accident claim is among the ways that you can get justice for your injuries or damages. Filing an accident claim is somewhat of a complicated process and one that includes complex legal requirements. This is not the time to be ‘macho’ about it, but rather, it is the time to hire an experienced personal injury attorney. As mentioned earlier, hiring a qualified and experienced personal injury attorney will help to increase your chances for better compensation. Below are some of things to keep in mind while filing a car accident claim. They include:



Filing a complaint

The complaint must be served to the defendant – if any

You must wait for the defendant’s answer

You must build your case by providing enough evidence

You need to determine whether your case goes to trial or whether you settle matters out-of-court

The above are but some of the things you can do if you have been injured in a car accident. Most importantly, your safety and health come first. Do not be intimidated when dealing with insurance adjusters, as they can be ruthless. Hire an attorney, and they’ll guide you through the whole process.