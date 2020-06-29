Everything coming to Netflix July 2020

Everything coming to Netflix in July:

Coming Soon

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 9 &10

July 1

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Deadwind: Season 2

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Say I Do

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries: Season 15

Winchester

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS

Warrior Nun

July 3

Desperados

The Baby-Sitters Club

Ju-un Origins

Cables Girls: The Final Episodes

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless

Was It Love?

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

The Protector season 4

Japan Sinks 2020

July 10

Dating Around: Brazil

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Hello Ninja: Season 3

O Crush Perfeito

The Claudia Kishi Club

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

The Old Guard

The Twelve

July 14

The Business of Drugs

On est ensemble (We Are One)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

July 15

Dark Desire

Gli Infedeli (The Players)

Skin Decision: Before and After

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

A Fatal Affair

Indian Matchmaking

MILF

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)

Cursed

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 2

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

Love on the Spectrum

Norsemen: Season 3

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)

Animal Crackers

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U season 5

July 29

The Hater

Prisons: Season 4

July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy

July 31

Get Even

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Seriously Single

The Speed Cubers

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

The Umbrella Academy season 2

Vis a vis: El Oasis