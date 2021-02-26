Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of March 2021. Highlights this month Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1, and The Irregulars — Netflix Original, and more…
Coming Soon (no date announced)
- Abla Fahita: Drama Queen — Netflix Original
- ARASHI’s Diary Voyage ep24 — Netflix Documentary
- The Yin Yang Master — Netflix Film
March 1
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — Netflix Documentary
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
- I Am Legend (2007)
- Invictus (2009)
- Jason X (2001)
- Killing Gunther (2017)
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
- Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
- Rain Man (1988)
- Step Up: Revolution (2012)
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- Training Day (2001)
- Two Weeks Notice (2002)
- Year One (2009)
March 2
- Black or White (2014)
- Word Party: Season 5 — Netflix Family
March 3
- Moxie — Netflix Film
- Murder Among the Mormons — Netflix Documentary
- Parker (2013)
- Safe Haven (2013)
March 4
- Pacific Rim: The Black — Netflix Anime
March 5
- City of Ghosts — Netflix Family
- Dogwashers — Netflix Film
- Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — Netflix Documentary
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — Netflix Family
- Sentinelle — Netflix Film
March 8
- Bombay Begums — Netflix Original
- Bombay Rose — Netflix Film
March 9
- The Houseboat — Netflix Original
- StarBeam: Season 3 — Netflix Family
March 10
- Dealer — Netflix Original
- Last Chance U: Basketball — Netflix Documentary
- Marriage or Mortgage — Netflix Original
March 11
- The Block Island Sound (2020)
- Coven of Sisters — Netflix Film
March 12
- Love Alarm: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- The One — Netflix Original
- Paper Lives — Netflix Film
- Paradise PD: Part 3 — Netflix Original
- YES DAY — Netflix Film
March 14
- Audrey (2020)
March 15
- Bakugan: Armored Alliance
- The BFG (2016)
- The Last Blockbuster (2020)
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom — Netflix Original
- Zero Chill — Netflix Family
March 16
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — Netflix Comedy Special
- Savages (2012)
- Waffles + Mochi — Netflix Family
March 17
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — Netflix Documentary
- Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — Netflix Original
March 18
- B: The Beginning Succession — Netflix Anime
- Cabras da Peste — Netflix Film
- Deadly Illusions (2021)
- The Fluffy Movie (2014)
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — Netflix Comedy Special
- Skylines (2020)
March 19
- Alien TV: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Country Comfort — Netflix Family
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- Sky Rojo — Netflix Original
March 20
- Jiu Jitsu (2020)
March 22
- Navillera — Netflix Original
- Philomena (2013)
March 23
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — Netflix Comedy Special
March 24
- Seaspiracy — Netflix Documentary
- Who Killed Sara? — Netflix Original
March 25
- Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — Netflix Anime
- Millennials: Season 3
- Secret Magic Control Agency — Netflix Family
March 26
- A Week Away — Netflix Film (Trailer)
- Bad Trip — Netflix Film
- Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
- Croupier (1998)
- The Irregulars — Netflix Original
- Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — Netflix Original
- Nailed It!: Double Trouble — Netflix Original
March 29
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
- Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30
- 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — Netflix Family
March 31
- At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
- Haunted: Latin America — Netflix Original