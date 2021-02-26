Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of March 2021. Highlights this month Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1, and The Irregulars — Netflix Original, and more…

Coming Soon (no date announced)

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen — Netflix Original

ARASHI’s Diary Voyage ep24 — Netflix Documentary

The Yin Yang Master — Netflix Film

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — Netflix Documentary

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

March 2

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5 — Netflix Family

March 3

Moxie — Netflix Film

Murder Among the Mormons — Netflix Documentary

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black — Netflix Anime

March 5

City of Ghosts — Netflix Family

Dogwashers — Netflix Film

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — Netflix Documentary

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — Netflix Family

Sentinelle — Netflix Film

March 8

Bombay Begums — Netflix Original

Bombay Rose — Netflix Film

March 9

The Houseboat — Netflix Original

StarBeam: Season 3 — Netflix Family

March 10

Dealer — Netflix Original

Last Chance U: Basketball — Netflix Documentary

Marriage or Mortgage — Netflix Original

March 11

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters — Netflix Film

March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2 — Netflix Original

The One — Netflix Original

Paper Lives — Netflix Film

Paradise PD: Part 3 — Netflix Original

YES DAY — Netflix Film

March 14

Audrey (2020)

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom — Netflix Original

Zero Chill — Netflix Family

March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — Netflix Comedy Special

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi — Netflix Family

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — Netflix Documentary

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — Netflix Original

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession — Netflix Anime

Cabras da Peste — Netflix Film

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — Netflix Comedy Special

Skylines (2020)

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Country Comfort — Netflix Family

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Sky Rojo — Netflix Original

March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

Navillera — Netflix Original

Philomena (2013)

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — Netflix Comedy Special

March 24

Seaspiracy — Netflix Documentary

Who Killed Sara? — Netflix Original

March 25

Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — Netflix Anime

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency — Netflix Family

March 26

A Week Away — Netflix Film (Trailer)

Bad Trip — Netflix Film

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars — Netflix Original

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — Netflix Original

Nailed It!: Double Trouble — Netflix Original

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — Netflix Family

March 31