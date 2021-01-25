From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in February 2021.
February 1
- 60 Days In: Complete Season 6
- Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019)
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)
- Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2
- Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1
- Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1
- Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10
- Mommy is a Murderer (2020)
- Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1
- Tempted by Danger (2020)
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2
- 9 to 5 (1980)
- Affliction (1998)
- American Psycho (2000)
- American Psycho 2 (2002)
- The Bellboy (1960)
- Bug (1975)
- Cinderfella (1960)
- Crimes Of The Heart (1987)
- Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
- District 9 (2009)
- Downhill Racer (1969)
- Employee of the Month (2006)
- Everything Must Go (2011)
- From Hell (2001)
- G.I. Jane (1997)
- Garfield (2004)
- Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)
- Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
- Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
- Happy Tears (2010)
- Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
- Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)
- Hitman’s Run (1999)
- Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)
- Jennifer 8 (1992)
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)
- The Juror (1996)
- Mars Attacks! (1996)
- Me, Myself And Irene (2000)
- Ninja Assassin (2009)
- The Omen (1976) (1976)
- Damien – Omen II (1978)
- Only God Forgives (2013)
- The Patsy (1964)
- Phase IV (1974)
- Possessor (2020)
- The Prince Of Tides (1991)
- Shirley Valentine (1989)
- The Shootist (1976)
- Sideways (2004)
- Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
- Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
- The Tenant (1976)
- Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)
- Turbulence (1997)
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)
- Waking Ned Devine (1998)
- Witness (1985)
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
- You Laugh But It’s True (2011)
- You’ve Got Mail (1998)
February 2
- The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1
February 4
- 12 Hour Shift (2020)
February 5
- The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode
- Antebellum (2020)
February 7
- Harrow: Season 3 Premiere
February 11
- Then Came You (2019)
February 12
- Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere
- 2067 (2020)
- You’re Next (2013)
February 13
- Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere
February 15
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15
- Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1
- House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140
- House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165
- Property Brothers: Complete Season 14
- Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1
- Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1
- Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)
- The Shape of Water (2017)
February 16
- Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19
- North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1
- The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)
February 17
- Logan Lucky (2017)
February 18
- Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
February 19
- Nomadland (2021)
February 23
- Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7
- Dredd (2012)
February 25
- Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere
February 26
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)
- Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)