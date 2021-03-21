From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2021.

April 1

  • Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1
  • Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19
  • Chopped: Complete Season 44
  • Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1
  • Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2
  • Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35
  • Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1
  • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1
  • Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22
  • Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6
  • Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19
  • Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1
  • Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
  • UniKitty: Complete Season 3
  • Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1
  • Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18
  • Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
  • 2012 (2009)
  • 28 Days Later (2003)
  • A Hologram for the King (2016)
  • A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)
  • A Simple Plan (1998)
  • The Abyss (1989)
  • Before We Go (2015)
  • Bug (2007)
  • Bulworth (1998)
  • Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
  • Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
  • Changing Lanes (2002)
  • Chappaquiddick (2017)
  • Chato’s Land (1972)
  • Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
  • Cohen and Tate (1989)
  • The Color Purple (1985)
  • The Dead Zone (1983)
  • The Devil’s Double (2011)
  • Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
  • Die Hard (1988)
  • Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)
  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
  • Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
  • Frankie & Alice (2014)
  • Friends With Benefits (2011)
  • Garden State (2004)
  • The Gift (2000)
  • Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)
  • Guess Who (2005)
  • Hancock (2008)
  • The Hunting Party (1971)
  • In The Mix (2005)
  • Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)
  • Lady in a Cage (1964)
  • Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)
  • Life Of Crime (2014)
  • Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
  • Mad Max (1980)
  • Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)
  • The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
  • The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
  • Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
  • Monster’s Ball (2001)
  • Motel Hell (1980)
  • Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
  • Never Back Down (2008)
  • New in Town (2009)
  • Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
  • The Out-Of-Towners (1999)
  • The Pawnbroker (1964)
  • Platoon (1986)
  • The Polar Express (2004)
  • The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
  • The Program (1993)
  • Ramona and Beezus (2009)
  • The Replacement Killers (1998)
  • Rio (2011)
  • The Sandlot (1993)
  • Scary Movie 4 (2006)
  • Sex And The City (2008)
  • Sex And The City 2 (2010)
  • Shaft (2000)
  • Shrek 2 (2002)
  • The Skull (1965)
  • Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
  • Sliver (1993)
  • So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
  • Star Trek: Generations (1994)
  • Step Up Revolution (2012)
  • The Sum of All Fears (2002)
  • That Thing You Do! (1996)
  • The Upside (2017)
  • Vanilla Sky (2001)
  • Virtuosity (1995)
  • Waiting to Exhale (1995)
  • War (2007)
  • Warriors of Virtue (1997)
  • What About Bob? (1991)
  • Where the Heart Is (2000)
  • Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 2

  • WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Dollar Unicorn: Documentary Premiere
  • Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere
  • Manifest: Season 3 Premiere
  • The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale
  • Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12

April 3

  • Hysterical: Series Premiere
  • Blair Witch (2016)

April 5

  • Girl (2020)

April 7

  • Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

April 8

  • Home Economics: Series Premiere

April 9

  • Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere
  • Rebel: Series Premiere
  • The Standard (2020)
  • Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

April 10

  • The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
  • Desierto (2015)
  • Knuckledust (2020)

April 12

  • Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
  • Spontaneous (2020)

April 15

  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10

April 16

  • Fly Like A Girl (2020)
  • Songbird (2020)

April 17

  • Modern Persuasion (2020)
  • Thelma (2017)

April 20

  • Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere

April 21

  • Cruel Summer: Series Premiere

April 22

  • GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Series Premiere : Documentary Premiere

April 23

  • The Place of No Words (2020)

April 25

  • Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

April 26

  • The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special
  • The 93rd Oscars: Special

April 28

  • The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere
  • Arrival (2016)

April 30

  • The Judge (2014)

