From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2021.
April 1
- Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1
- Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19
- Chopped: Complete Season 44
- Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1
- Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35
- Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1
- Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22
- Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6
- Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19
- Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1
- Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
- UniKitty: Complete Season 3
- Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18
- Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
- 2012 (2009)
- 28 Days Later (2003)
- A Hologram for the King (2016)
- A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- The Abyss (1989)
- Before We Go (2015)
- Bug (2007)
- Bulworth (1998)
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
- Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
- Changing Lanes (2002)
- Chappaquiddick (2017)
- Chato’s Land (1972)
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
- Cohen and Tate (1989)
- The Color Purple (1985)
- The Dead Zone (1983)
- The Devil’s Double (2011)
- Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
- Die Hard (1988)
- Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
- Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
- Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
- Frankie & Alice (2014)
- Friends With Benefits (2011)
- Garden State (2004)
- The Gift (2000)
- Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)
- Guess Who (2005)
- Hancock (2008)
- The Hunting Party (1971)
- In The Mix (2005)
- Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)
- Lady in a Cage (1964)
- Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)
- Life Of Crime (2014)
- Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
- Mad Max (1980)
- Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)
- The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
- Monster’s Ball (2001)
- Motel Hell (1980)
- Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
- Never Back Down (2008)
- New in Town (2009)
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
- The Out-Of-Towners (1999)
- The Pawnbroker (1964)
- Platoon (1986)
- The Polar Express (2004)
- The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
- The Program (1993)
- Ramona and Beezus (2009)
- The Replacement Killers (1998)
- Rio (2011)
- The Sandlot (1993)
- Scary Movie 4 (2006)
- Sex And The City (2008)
- Sex And The City 2 (2010)
- Shaft (2000)
- Shrek 2 (2002)
- The Skull (1965)
- Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
- Sliver (1993)
- So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
- Star Trek: Generations (1994)
- Step Up Revolution (2012)
- The Sum of All Fears (2002)
- That Thing You Do! (1996)
- The Upside (2017)
- Vanilla Sky (2001)
- Virtuosity (1995)
- Waiting to Exhale (1995)
- War (2007)
- Warriors of Virtue (1997)
- What About Bob? (1991)
- Where the Heart Is (2000)
- Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
April 2
- WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Dollar Unicorn: Documentary Premiere
- Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere
- Manifest: Season 3 Premiere
- The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale
- Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12
April 3
- Hysterical: Series Premiere
- Blair Witch (2016)
April 5
- Girl (2020)
April 7
- Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
April 8
- Home Economics: Series Premiere
April 9
- Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere
- Rebel: Series Premiere
- The Standard (2020)
- Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)
April 10
- The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
- Desierto (2015)
- Knuckledust (2020)
April 12
- Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
- Spontaneous (2020)
April 15
- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10
April 16
- Fly Like A Girl (2020)
- Songbird (2020)
April 17
- Modern Persuasion (2020)
- Thelma (2017)
April 20
- Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere
April 21
- Cruel Summer: Series Premiere
April 22
- GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Series Premiere : Documentary Premiere
April 23
- The Place of No Words (2020)
April 25
- Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)
April 26
- The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special
- The 93rd Oscars: Special
April 28
- The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere
- Arrival (2016)
April 30
- The Judge (2014)