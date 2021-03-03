HBO Max has a lot coming in March that will make you glad for a few more cold days that keep you indoors. A few honorable mentions is “Godzilla vs. Kong” debuting in theaters and on HBO on March 31st. There’s also a spectacular line-up of original programming, kicking-off with the long-awaited release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” on March 18th.
Here is everything coming to HBO Max in March 2021
Exact Dates to be Announced:
- Isabel, Limited Series
- Prodigal Son
March 1
- 10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
- A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
- Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
- Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
- Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
- Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
- Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
- Blade, 1998
- The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
- Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
- Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
- Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
- CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
- Constantine, 2005
- The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
- Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
- Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
- Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
- Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
- Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
- Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
- Final Space, Seasons 1-2
- Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
- Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
- Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
- Gone, 2012 (HBO)
- Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
- Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
- House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
- Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
- Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
- Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
- The King’s Speech, 2010
- Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
- Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
- The Lost Boys, 1987
- Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
- Malice, 1993 (HBO)
- Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
- Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
- No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
- Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
- Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
- Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
- One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
- Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
- Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
- Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
- Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
- The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
- The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
- Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
- Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
- The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
- School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
- Secretary, 2002
- Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
- Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
- Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
- Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
- The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
- Veronica Mars, 2014
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
March 3
- Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 4
- Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere
March 5
- No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
- Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 6
- 12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
- Lost Resort
- Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
- Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
- Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
- Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
- Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
- Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
March 8
- The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
March 9
- Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
- COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 10
- YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
March 11
- Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
- South ParQ Vaccination Special
- Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere
March 12
- Isabel
- Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
- Tigtone, Season 2
March 13
- Speed, 1994 (HBO)
- Three Busy Debras
March 14
- Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
- Messy Goes to Okido
March 15
- Infomercials
March 16
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 17
- Superman: The Animated Series
March 18
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
March 19
- A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
March 20
- Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
- Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
March 22
- Beartown, Limited Series Finale
March 23
- Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)
March 26
- Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
March 27
- Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 30
- The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 31
- Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021