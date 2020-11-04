Here is everything coming to Disney+ in November 2020. Great entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

November 6 Disney Goldie & Bear (s1) Disney Goldie & Bear (s2) Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1) Disney’s A Christmas Carol Mr. Magoo The Mandalorian Episode 202 – “Chapter 10” Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 107 – “The Big Egg Switcheroo” The Right Stuff Episode 106 – “VOSTOK” Weird But True Season Finale Episode 313 – “Camping” One Day at Disney Episode 149 – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer” November 13 Petra: City of Riches Ultimate Viking Sword The Mandalorian Episode 203 – “Chapter 11” Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Season Finale Episode 108 – “Baby Gorilla Grace” Inside Pixar Premiere The Right Stuff Episode 107 – “Ziggurat” One Day at Disney Episode 150 – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer” November 17 LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special PremiereWednesday, November 18 The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Premiere (Mickey Mouse’s Birthday) “Supermarket Scramble”

“Cheesewranglers” November 20 Marvel’s 616 Premiere The Real Right Stuff Premiere One Day At Disney Episode 151 “Season Finale” November 27 Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum (s3) Once Upon a Time in Wonderland Party Animals (s1) Alaska: Port Protection Black Beauty Premiere The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse “House of Tomorrow”

“Hard to Swallow” The Mandalorian Episode 205 “Chapter 13”