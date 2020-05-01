Everything Coming to Disney Plus in May

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

The series finale of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” will be available May 4, the unofficial “Star Wars” holiday, May the Fourth Be With You. On the same day, the first episode of Disney’s documentary series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is coming to the streamer. The docuseries gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the live-action “Star Wars” spinoff, featuring exclusive interviews from the cast and crew.

Other popular titles coming in May include “George of the Jungle,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “John Carter.”

See the full list of titles below:

May 1

Awesome Animals (S1)

Birth of Europe (S1)

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)

Car SOS (S1 – S7)

Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)

Love & Vets (S1)

Nature’s Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor (S1)

Primal Survivor (S1-S4)

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe (S1)

United States of Animals (S1)

Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)

Water Birds

Be Our Chef: Episode 106 “Slimy Yet Satisfying”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 711 “Shattered”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 126 “Star Wars: Clock”

One Day At Disney: Episode 122 “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor”

Prop Culture: Series Premiere – All eight episodes available

May 2

John Carter

May 4

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Series Premiere – Episode 101 “Directing”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Series Finale – Episode 712 “Victory and Death”

May 8

Be Our Chef: Episode 107 “Anyone Can Cook”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 127 “Star Wars: Hanging Art”

One Day At Disney: Episode 123 “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 102 “Legacy”

Disney Insider: Episode 105 “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”

May 15

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Be Our Chef: Episode 108 “Worth Melting For”

One Day At Disney: Episode 124 “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 103 “Cast”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Series Premiere – Episode 101 “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”

May 22

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story

Just Roll with It (S1)

Mech-X4 (S1-2)

Vampirina (S2)

Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel’s Future Adventures (S2)

The Big Fib: Series Premiere – All 15 Episodes Available

Be Our Chef: Episode 109 “Tiana’s Place”

One Day At Disney: Episode 125 “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 104 “Technology”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 102 “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs”

May 29

Doc McStuffins (S5)

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)

The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)

Mickey and the Seal

The Moon-Spinners

Violetta (S2)

Be Our Chef: Episode 110 “Woody’s Lunchbox”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 130 “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl”

One Day At Disney: Episode 126 “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 105 “Practical”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 103 “Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners”