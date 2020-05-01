Everything Coming to Disney Plus in May

The series finale of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” will be available May 4, the unofficial “Star Wars” holiday, May the Fourth Be With You. On the same day, the first episode of Disney’s documentary series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is coming to the streamer. The docuseries gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the live-action “Star Wars” spinoff, featuring exclusive interviews from the cast and crew.
Other popular titles coming in May include “George of the Jungle,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “John Carter.”
See the full list of titles below:
May 1
Awesome Animals (S1)
Birth of Europe (S1)
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)
Car SOS (S1 – S7)
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)
Love & Vets (S1)
Nature’s Half Acre
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor (S1)
Primal Survivor (S1-S4)
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Survive the Tribe (S1)
United States of Animals (S1)
Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)
Water Birds
Be Our Chef: Episode 106 “Slimy Yet Satisfying”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 711 “Shattered”
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 126 “Star Wars: Clock”
One Day At Disney: Episode 122 “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor”
Prop Culture: Series Premiere – All eight episodes available
May 2
John Carter
May 4
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Series Premiere – Episode 101 “Directing”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Series Finale – Episode 712 “Victory and Death”
May 8
Be Our Chef: Episode 107 “Anyone Can Cook”
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 127 “Star Wars: Hanging Art”
One Day At Disney: Episode 123 “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 102 “Legacy”
Disney Insider: Episode 105 “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”
May 15
Furry Files
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Be Our Chef: Episode 108 “Worth Melting For”
One Day At Disney: Episode 124 “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 103 “Cast”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Series Premiere – Episode 101 “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”
May 22
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story
Just Roll with It (S1)
Mech-X4 (S1-2)
Vampirina (S2)
Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)
Hello, Dolly!
Marvel’s Future Adventures (S2)
The Big Fib: Series Premiere – All 15 Episodes Available
Be Our Chef: Episode 109 “Tiana’s Place”
One Day At Disney: Episode 125 “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 104 “Technology”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 102 “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs”
May 29
Doc McStuffins (S5)
Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)
The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)
Mickey and the Seal
The Moon-Spinners
Violetta (S2)
Be Our Chef: Episode 110 “Woody’s Lunchbox”
Disney Family Sundays: Episode 130 “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl”
One Day At Disney: Episode 126 “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: Episode 105 “Practical”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 103 “Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners”