Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in May 2021.

May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 101 – Premiere

May 7

Disney Wander over Yonder (s1)

Disney Wander over Yonder (s2)

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot – Episode 104 “Great in the Living Room”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 107 “Pong Hockey”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 102

May 14

Disney Special Agent Oso (s1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (s2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (s1)

Xmen: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (s15)

Race to the Center of the Earth

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 201 – “New Year’s Eve” – Season Two Premiere

Big Shot – Episode 105 “This is our House”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 108 “Change on the Fly”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 103

May 21

Disney Big City Dreams (s2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (s1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (s5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (s6)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked – Batch Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 202 “Typecasting”

Big Shot – Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 109 “Head Games”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 104

May 28