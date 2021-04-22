Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in May 2021.

May 4

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 101 – Premiere

May 7

  • Disney Wander over Yonder (s1)
  • Disney Wander over Yonder (s2)
  • Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
  • Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
  • Big Shot – Episode 104 “Great in the Living Room”
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 107 “Pong Hockey”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 102

May 14

  • Disney Special Agent Oso (s1)
  • Disney Special Agent Oso (s2)
  • Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (s1)
  • Xmen: The Last Stand
  • Life Below Zero (s15)
  • Race to the Center of the Earth
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 201 – “New Year’s Eve” – Season Two Premiere
  • Big Shot – Episode 105 “This is our House”
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 108 “Change on the Fly”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 103

May 21

  • Disney Big City Dreams (s2)
  • Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (s1)
  • Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
  • Fury Files (Interstitials)
  • Ice Road Rescue (s5)
  • Running Wild with Bear Grylls (s6)
  • Inside Pixar: Unpacked – Batch Premiere
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 202 “Typecasting”
  • Big Shot – Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies”
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 109 “Head Games”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 104

May 28

  • Bluey (s2)
  • Disney Sydney to the Max (s3)
  • Kingdom of the Polar Bear
  • Wicked Tuna (s10)
  • Cruella – Premiere (The film will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on Friday, May 28.)
  • Launchpad – Batch Premiere
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 203 “Valentine’s Day”
  • Big Shot – Episode 107 “Kalm Korn”
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 110 “State of Play”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 105

