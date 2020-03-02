Everything Coming to Disney Plus in March

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in March 2020.
March 1
Doctor Dolittle 2
Ice Age
March 4
Black Panther
March 5
Bedtime Stories
March 6
The Finest Hours
Three on the Run
Diary of a future president: Season 2
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Season 7
Marvel’s Hero Project: Season 2
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Season 3
Shop Class: Season 1
Disney Family Sundays: Season 1
One Day At Disney
March 13
Wicked Tuna: Season 3
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: Season 1
Zorro – Second Series: Season 1
Stargirl (Trailer)
March 15
G-Force
March 17
Big Hero 6 The Series: Season 2
March 20
I Didn’t Do It: Season 1
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare: Season 2
Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock!: Season 2
March 25
A Wrinkle in Time
Be Our Chef: Season 1